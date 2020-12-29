Ohio Officer Fired In Fatal Shooting Of Black Man: Union

Columbus (AP) A white Ohio police officer was fired after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man holding a cellphone, and refusing to administer first aid for several minutes. Columbus police officer Adam Coy hours was fired hours after a hearing was held to determine his employment, Brian Steel, the vice president of the local police union, told The Associated Press.

Coy is also under criminal investigation for last week’s shooting. (AP) .

