1-min read

OIC's Allegations of Harassment of Muslims in India Regrettable, Say Govt Sources

The sources said there have been deliberate attempts to damage India's ties with the Arab countries.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
OIC's Allegations of Harassment of Muslims in India Regrettable, Say Govt Sources
Representative image.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's allegations of "Islamophobia" in India is regrettable and it should not try to "communalise" the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, government sources said on Thursday.

They said the OIC's statement alleging harassment of Muslims in India is "factually inaccurate".

The OIC should not try to communalise the global fight against coronavirus, they said.

The sources said there have been deliberate attempts to damage India's ties with the Arab countries.

There has been a wave of angry reactions on Twitter by leading citizens from various Arab countries following allegations that Muslims are being blamed for spreading COVID-19 in several parts of India.

