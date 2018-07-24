English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OIL Assam Recruitment 2018 for Geologist, Chemist & Others, Walk-in Interviews on 6th, 7th, 8th and 27th August 2018
OIL Assam Recruitment 2018 invites applications to fill seven vacancies for the posts of Geologists, HSE Officers, Chemists and Liaison Officer on contract basis for its Drilling Operations in Mizoram.
OIL Assam Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 7 vacancies for the posts of Geologists, HSE Officers, Chemists and Liaison Officer on contract basis for its Drilling Operations in Mizoram has begun on the official website of Oil India Limited, Assam - oil-india.com.
The duration of the contract period would be for minimum 6 months which can be further extendable up to 2 years depending on the requirement and the performance of the candidates. Interested candidates can appear in Walk-in Interviews for the relevant post on 6th, 7th, 8th and 27th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for OIL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.oil-india.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Current Openings’ under ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Engagement of Personnel on contract for drilling operations in Mizoram’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the Bio-Data and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the form with required information
Step 7 – Candidates need to bring the duly filled Bio-data along with other required documents at the time of interview
Direct Link - http://www.oil-india.com/Document/Career/Full_Advertisement_for_engagement_of_personnel_for_Drilling_Operations.pdf
OIL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 7
Geologists – 2
HSE Officers – 2
Chemists – 2
Liaison Officer – 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Geologists –The applicant must be M.Sc. / MTech in Geology with minimum 1 year experience in Exploration and Production Operations.
HSE Officers – The applicant must be BE/ B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 1 year experience in Exploration and Production Operations as HSE Officer.
Chemists – The applicant must be M.Sc. in Chemistry or BE or B.Tech in Chemical with minimum 3 year experience in Exploration and Production Operations and should have experience in performing laboratory testing to ascertain the performance of drilling fluid.
Liaison Officer – The applicant must be BE/ B.Tech in any discipline.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.oil-india.com/Document/Career/Full_Advertisement_for_engagement_of_personnel_for_Drilling_Operations.pdf
Pay Scale:
Geologists – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.40,000.
HSE Officers – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.40,000.
Chemists – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.50,000.
Liaison Officer – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Important Dates and time of Interview:
Geologists – 6th August 2018, 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM
HSE Officers – 7th August 2018, 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM
Chemists – 8th August 2018, 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM
Liaison Officer – 27th August 2018, 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM
Venue of Interview:
Geologists/ HSE Officers/ Chemists - Conference Room, Narangi Club, Pipeline Headquarters, Oil India Limited, P.O. - Udayan Vihar, Narangi, Guwahati, Assam
Liaison Officer - Oil India Limited Opposite Caravan Gas Agency A-L Road Zemabawk Aizawl, Mizoram Pin: 796017
