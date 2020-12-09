Oil India Limited Officer Recruitment 2020 Admit Card Released, Follow Given Steps to Download

Oil India Limited (OIL) Admit Cards for the recruitment examination of Medical Officer, Senior Medical Officer and Senior Officer were released on Tuesday, December 8. The OIL Officer 2020 admit card was released on Oil India Limited’s official website. The candidates who have applied for Oil India Limited Officer Recruitment 2020 can go to the website – oil-india.com, and download their respective hall tickets by using their login credentials.

It is important to note that the Oil India Limited Officer Recruitment 2020 admit cards will be available on the website for download only till 5pm of December 25, 2020. The Oil India Limited Officer Recruitment 2020 hall ticket will contain details like registration number, candidate’s name, exam venue name and complete address, examination date and time.

Here’s a direct link to download OIL Officer 2020 admit card here:

Steps to download Oil India Limited officer recruitment admit card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official Oil India Limited website – oil-india.com

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Careers’ link on the homepage and visit the ‘Current openings’ section

Step 3: Here, click on the Recruitment Officer in OIL and ‘Download admit card’ link

Step 4: Use your login credentials to sign-in

Step 5: Candidates; admit card with name and other details will be shown on the screen

Step 6: Check the details and download and take a printout of the admit card

The Oil India Limited officer recruitment examination 2020 is being conducted to fill up 10 vacant posts of superintendent medical officer, manager and engineer in Grade C, 42 vacancies of senior medical officer and senior officer in Grade B and two vacancies for confidential secretary and physiotherapy in Grade A.

Online applications for eligible candidates were invited for online registration between October 1 and 30. Here’s a URL for candidates to copy-paste and download the admit card for Oil India Limited officer admit card 2020, and press enter.

Check the official website for latest updates.