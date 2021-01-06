Oil India Recruitment 2021 For 65 Vacancies Begins; Apply at Oil-india.com

The Oil India Limited, Duliajan (Assam) has sought applications for 65 vacancies for the posts of Senior Officer, Manager, Senior Medical Officer and many more. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the format given on the official website on or before January 15. Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details: Superintendent Engineer (Drilling): Three postsManager (Account / Internal Audit): One postSuperintendent Medical Officer (Pathology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic Surgeon, Rodiology and Physician): Seven postsSenior Medical Officer: Seven postsSenior Security Officer: Two PostsSenior Officer (Electrical, HR, Legal, Mechanical, Instrumentation, Geophysics, Reservoir): 43 posts.Physiotherapist: One postConfidential Secretary: One post Oil India Recruitment 2021 Experience Required: Physiotherapist: A candidate must have a graduate degree /diploma in Physiotherapy of minimum three years duration and along with a five years post qualification experience. Confidential Secretary: Applicant must be a graduate with 01/02 years Diploma in Secretarial Practice or Modern Office Management/Executive Assistant Diploma or Equivalent with a thorough knowledge of computer application. Additionally, a minimum of two years post qualification experience is required. Senior Medical Officer: Candidates must have completed MBBS from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India. A minimum of two years post qualification experience. Senior Security Officer: Candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a University/Institute recognized by the Government of India and approved by UGC/appropriate statutory authority. Also, a minimum of two years post qualification work experience is needed. Selection Process: While filling the application form, candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable application fees of Rs 500 plus taxes for the General/ OBC (NCL). Candidates belonging to reserved categories (SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen) will not be charged. It is to be noted that the application fee, if paid once, will not be refunded under any circumstances. Therefore, candidates must verify details and check eligibility before making the payment of the application.