Oil Lamp in Telangana's Sri Rama Temple Lit for 700 Years; Devotees Throng to Catch a Glimpse

A 700-year-old Akhand Jyothi aka Nanda Deepam, an oil lamp that burns continuously, at Sri Seetha Rama Swami Temple in Gambhiraopeta of Karimnagar district in Telangana, is attracting devotees to have a glimpse of it for centuries.

The inscriptions written on the bell located in the temple say that the temple was constructed by Pratapa Rudrudu, the last ruler of the Kakatiya dynasty in 1314. The then rulers took special care to burn the Nanda Deepam continuously. According to the historians, the rulers purchased the oil to light the lamp with the taxes collected from their subjects.

As the kings and kingdom vanished with the passing time now the donors from the town have been arranging oil for the Nanda Deepam. Ramulu and his wife Pramila from Gambhiraopeta have assured to arrange the oil to the Nanda Deepam for a lifetime and the couple has been doing the same right now.

An Annual Sri Navami Celebration has been taking place in the temple where the celestial wedding of Lord Sri Rama and Goddess Seetha is conducted in a beautifully built 16-pillar-Kalyan Mantap in front of the temple. On this occasion, along with local people, thousands of devotees from the surrounding villages and towns thronged the temple to have a glimpse of the Nanda Deepam with utmost devotion.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.