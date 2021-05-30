Oil leak was spotted on Saturday around the barge ‘Gal Constructor’ which had run aground during cyclone Tauktae off the Palghar coast in Maharashtra, officials said. The Indian Coast Guard said a ”silvery oil sheen” of 50 metres in width was spotted and all precautions are being taken. The spill had not reached the shore, it added.

As many as 137 people had been rescued from the barge after the cyclone hit it on May 17. Palghar district disaster control chief Vivekanand Kadam told .

