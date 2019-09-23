Oil Prices Will Drop If Global Tensions Do Not Flare Up, Says Dharmendra Pradhan
Oil prices rose by as much as 19% early last week before reducing by a few dollars per barrel, after an attack on oilfields of Saudi Arabia over the previous weekend disrupted 5% of global oil supply.
Image for Representation
New Delhi: India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday global oil prices would ease if there is no further escalation of geopolitical tensions.
Oil prices had jumped by as much as 19% early last week before coming off peaks after an attack on oilfields of Saudi Arabia over the previous weekend disrupted 5% of global oil supply.
The price of crude oil has already reduced by a few dollars per barrel, Pradhan said in Hindi at an industry event in New Delhi.
Rising global oil prices are a major concern for India, the world's third biggest oil importer, which meets almost 84% of its oil needs through imports.
