1-min read

Oil Prices Will Drop If Global Tensions Do Not Flare Up, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Oil prices rose by as much as 19% early last week before reducing by a few dollars per barrel, after an attack on oilfields of Saudi Arabia over the previous weekend disrupted 5% of global oil supply.

Reuters

Updated:September 23, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
Oil Prices Will Drop If Global Tensions Do Not Flare Up, Says Dharmendra Pradhan
New Delhi: India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday global oil prices would ease if there is no further escalation of geopolitical tensions.

Oil prices had jumped by as much as 19% early last week before coming off peaks after an attack on oilfields of Saudi Arabia over the previous weekend disrupted 5% of global oil supply.

The price of crude oil has already reduced by a few dollars per barrel, Pradhan said in Hindi at an industry event in New Delhi.

Rising global oil prices are a major concern for India, the world's third biggest oil importer, which meets almost 84% of its oil needs through imports.​

