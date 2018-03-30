GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
OIL Recruitment 2018: 9 Posts, Apply Before 6th April 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before 6th April 2018, 5:00PM on the official website of Oil India.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 30, 2018, 4:05 PM IST
Image for representation only.
OIL Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Oil India Limited - oil-india.com to fill 9 vacancies for the post of GM-Security/ Sr. Security Officer and Superintending Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before 6th April 2018, 5:00PM on the official website of Oil India by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for GM-Security/ Sr. Security Officer and Superintending Medical Officer Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.oil-india.com

Step 2 – Under Career page, click on Current Openings

Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Recruitment in Security and Medical Discipline

Step 4 – Register yourself and then login with your registration credentials, fill the application form and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://180.179.13.165/OILSECMED0318Live/Home.aspx

OIL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

GM-Security/ Sr. Security Officer - 4

Superintending Medical Officer - 5

Eligibility Criteria:

GM-Security - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with experience in defense/ para military/ allied services in rank of full Colonel / Group Captain/ DIG, Additional Commissioner of Police or equivalent.

Sr. Security Officer - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with experience in defense/ para military allied services in rank of Captain/ Asst. Commandant/ DSP or equivalent.

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology) - The applicant must possess MD (Radio Diagnosis) from a reputed medical college/ university recognized by Medical Council of India.

Superintending Medical Officer (Nephrology) - The applicant must possess DM (Nephrology)/ DNB (Nephrology)

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon) - The applicant must possess MS (Orthopaedics) / DNB (Orthopaedics)

Superintending Medical Officer - The applicant must possess MBBS Degree.

For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:
http://180.179.13.165/OILSECMED0318Live/Images/Advertisement%20in%20SecurityMedical%20Discipline.pdf

Age Limit:
GM-Security:
Unreserved Candidates category - 50 years as on 6th April 2018; 53 years for OBC and NCL.

Sr. Security Officer:
Unreserved Candidates category - 32 years as on 6th April 2018; 35 years for OBC and NCL.

Superintending Medical Officer:
Unreserved Candidates category - 37 years as on 6th April 2018; 40 years for OBC and NCL.

Pay Scale:
GM-Security - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.1,20,000 to Rs. 2,80,000.

Sr. Security Officer - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.60,000 to Rs. 1,80,000

Superintending Medical Officer - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.80,000 to Rs. 2,20,000

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected for the posts of Senior Security Officer and GM (Security) on the basis of Interview only.

Candidates appearing for the posts of Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology)/ Superintending Medical Officer (Nephrology)/ Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon)/ Superintending Medical Office will need to appear in the Written Test, Group Discussion and Viva Voce.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
