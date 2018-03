OIL Recruitment 2018: 9 Posts, Apply Before 6th April 2018

OIL Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Oil India Limited - oil-india.com to fill 9 vacancies for the post of GM-Security/ Sr. Security Officer and Superintending Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before 6th April 2018, 5:00PM on the official website of Oil India by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.oil-india.com Step 2 – Under Career page, click on Current OpeningsStep 3 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘ Recruitment in Security and Medical Discipline Step 4 – Register yourself and then login with your registration credentials, fill the application form and take a printout for further referenceGM-Security/ Sr. Security Officer - 4Superintending Medical Officer - 5GM-Security - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with experience in defense/ para military/ allied services in rank of full Colonel / Group Captain/ DIG, Additional Commissioner of Police or equivalent.Sr. Security Officer - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with experience in defense/ para military allied services in rank of Captain/ Asst. Commandant/ DSP or equivalent.Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology) - The applicant must possess MD (Radio Diagnosis) from a reputed medical college/ university recognized by Medical Council of India.Superintending Medical Officer (Nephrology) - The applicant must possess DM (Nephrology)/ DNB (Nephrology)Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon) - The applicant must possess MS (Orthopaedics) / DNB (Orthopaedics)Superintending Medical Officer - The applicant must possess MBBS Degree.For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:Unreserved Candidates category - 50 years as on 6th April 2018; 53 years for OBC and NCL.Unreserved Candidates category - 32 years as on 6th April 2018; 35 years for OBC and NCL.Unreserved Candidates category - 37 years as on 6th April 2018; 40 years for OBC and NCL.GM-Security - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.1,20,000 to Rs. 2,80,000.Sr. Security Officer - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.60,000 to Rs. 1,80,000Superintending Medical Officer - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.80,000 to Rs. 2,20,000Candidates will be selected for the posts of Senior Security Officer and GM (Security) on the basis of Interview only.Candidates appearing for the posts of Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology)/ Superintending Medical Officer (Nephrology)/ Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon)/ Superintending Medical Office will need to appear in the Written Test, Group Discussion and Viva Voce.