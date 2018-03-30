English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OIL Recruitment 2018: 9 Posts, Apply Before 6th April 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before 6th April 2018, 5:00PM on the official website of Oil India.
OIL Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Oil India Limited - oil-india.com to fill 9 vacancies for the post of GM-Security/ Sr. Security Officer and Superintending Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before 6th April 2018, 5:00PM on the official website of Oil India by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for GM-Security/ Sr. Security Officer and Superintending Medical Officer Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.oil-india.com
Step 2 – Under Career page, click on Current Openings
Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Recruitment in Security and Medical Discipline’
Step 4 – Register yourself and then login with your registration credentials, fill the application form and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://180.179.13.165/OILSECMED0318Live/Home.aspx
OIL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
GM-Security/ Sr. Security Officer - 4
Superintending Medical Officer - 5
Eligibility Criteria:
GM-Security - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with experience in defense/ para military/ allied services in rank of full Colonel / Group Captain/ DIG, Additional Commissioner of Police or equivalent.
Sr. Security Officer - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with experience in defense/ para military allied services in rank of Captain/ Asst. Commandant/ DSP or equivalent.
Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology) - The applicant must possess MD (Radio Diagnosis) from a reputed medical college/ university recognized by Medical Council of India.
Superintending Medical Officer (Nephrology) - The applicant must possess DM (Nephrology)/ DNB (Nephrology)
Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon) - The applicant must possess MS (Orthopaedics) / DNB (Orthopaedics)
Superintending Medical Officer - The applicant must possess MBBS Degree.
For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:
http://180.179.13.165/OILSECMED0318Live/Images/Advertisement%20in%20SecurityMedical%20Discipline.pdf
Age Limit:
GM-Security:
Unreserved Candidates category - 50 years as on 6th April 2018; 53 years for OBC and NCL.
Sr. Security Officer:
Unreserved Candidates category - 32 years as on 6th April 2018; 35 years for OBC and NCL.
Superintending Medical Officer:
Unreserved Candidates category - 37 years as on 6th April 2018; 40 years for OBC and NCL.
Pay Scale:
GM-Security - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.1,20,000 to Rs. 2,80,000.
Sr. Security Officer - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.60,000 to Rs. 1,80,000
Superintending Medical Officer - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.80,000 to Rs. 2,20,000
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected for the posts of Senior Security Officer and GM (Security) on the basis of Interview only.
Candidates appearing for the posts of Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology)/ Superintending Medical Officer (Nephrology)/ Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon)/ Superintending Medical Office will need to appear in the Written Test, Group Discussion and Viva Voce.
