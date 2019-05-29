Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

OJEE Admit Card 2019: Odisha JEE Post-graduation Admit Card 2019 to be Released Today at ojee.nic.in

OJEE Admit Card 2019 for post- graduation will be released today by Odisha JEE on the official website ojee.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
OJEE Admit Card 2019: Odisha JEE Post-graduation Admit Card 2019 to be Released Today at ojee.nic.in
Picture for representation.
OJEE Admit Card 2019 | The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is all set to release the admit card for post graduate entrance exam, OJEE Admit Card 2019 on May 29 (today).

The OJEE Admit Card 2019 will be released by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination on its official website ojee.nic.in. However, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination will release the online OJEE PG Admit Card 2019 for MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA) courses today.

As per the revised OJEE 2019 schedule, the examination for MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA) will be held on June 8. On June 9, the computer-based test OJEE 2019 will be held for MBA course. Initially, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2019 was scheduled for May 13.

Steps to download OJEE Admit Card 2019

1- Visit the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam or OJEE’s official website ojee.nic.in
2- Search for tab saying OJEE Admit Card 2019
3- Click it and enter the required details
4- The OJEE PG Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen
5- Download and take a print out

The downloaded OJEE Admit Card 2019 will have details like the exam date, venue and shift timing. Read the OJEE 2019 instructions printed on your admit card and reach your respective OJEE 2019 exam center with ID proof document.
