English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OJEE Admit Card 2019: Odisha JEE Post-graduation Admit Card 2019 to be Released Today at ojee.nic.in
OJEE Admit Card 2019 for post- graduation will be released today by Odisha JEE on the official website ojee.nic.in
Picture for representation.
Loading...
OJEE Admit Card 2019 | The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is all set to release the admit card for post graduate entrance exam, OJEE Admit Card 2019 on May 29 (today).
The OJEE Admit Card 2019 will be released by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination on its official website ojee.nic.in. However, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination will release the online OJEE PG Admit Card 2019 for MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA) courses today.
As per the revised OJEE 2019 schedule, the examination for MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA) will be held on June 8. On June 9, the computer-based test OJEE 2019 will be held for MBA course. Initially, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2019 was scheduled for May 13.
Steps to download OJEE Admit Card 2019
1- Visit the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam or OJEE’s official website ojee.nic.in
2- Search for tab saying OJEE Admit Card 2019
3- Click it and enter the required details
4- The OJEE PG Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen
5- Download and take a print out
The downloaded OJEE Admit Card 2019 will have details like the exam date, venue and shift timing. Read the OJEE 2019 instructions printed on your admit card and reach your respective OJEE 2019 exam center with ID proof document.
The OJEE Admit Card 2019 will be released by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination on its official website ojee.nic.in. However, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination will release the online OJEE PG Admit Card 2019 for MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA) courses today.
As per the revised OJEE 2019 schedule, the examination for MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA) will be held on June 8. On June 9, the computer-based test OJEE 2019 will be held for MBA course. Initially, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2019 was scheduled for May 13.
Steps to download OJEE Admit Card 2019
1- Visit the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam or OJEE’s official website ojee.nic.in
2- Search for tab saying OJEE Admit Card 2019
3- Click it and enter the required details
4- The OJEE PG Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen
5- Download and take a print out
The downloaded OJEE Admit Card 2019 will have details like the exam date, venue and shift timing. Read the OJEE 2019 instructions printed on your admit card and reach your respective OJEE 2019 exam center with ID proof document.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
- Sonal Chauhan Denies Being in a Relationship with Cricketer KL Rahul
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- An Uncomfortable Malaika Arora Makes Quick Exit From Mall After Getting Mobbed by Male Fans
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, New Zealand vs West Indies at Bristol Highlights: As it Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results