OJEE Result 2019: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Result Declared at ojee.nic.in; How to Check
OJEE Result 2019 has been declared for undergraduate and postgraduate examinations today on the official website ojee.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
OJEE Result 2019| The Odisha JEE Result 2019 for undergraduate and several post graduate examinations is declared on June 19 (today). The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Cell has published and uploaded the Odisha JEE 2019 MBA Result, Odisha JEE 2019 MCA Result, Odisha JEE 2019 B.Pharma Result, Odisha JEE 2019 M.tech Result on its official website ojee.nic.in.
The declared OJEE 2019 Result has to be downloaded in form of OJEE rank card 2019. The exam convener has hosted an online window for download of OJEE rank card 2019 and OJEE 2019 Result for respective courses. All candidates can check their scored marks and rank of OJEE 2019 Result by clicking here and entering roll number, date of birth, verification code and security pin.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination was conducted both online and written test. On May 18, the written examination was held whereas the online test was on June 8.
OJEE Result 2019: Steps to download of OJEE 2019 rank card
Step 1: Visit the official website ojee.nic.in or click the direct link above and from there proceed as steps are directed
Step 2: On homepage, search a tab reading ‘OJEE 2019 Result’ and click on it
Step 3: On new window enter your OJEE 2019 Roll Number, date of birth and enter the security code as shown
Step 4: Hit ‘Submit’ button
Step 5: The selected Odisha JEE 2019 MBA Result, Odisha JEE 2019 MCA Result, Odisha JEE 2019 B.Pharma Result, Odisha JEE 2019 M.tech Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a printout of Odisha JEE Result 2019 for future purposes.
Admissions to several UG and PG course for the current academic session will be granted on the basis on candidate’s rank in overall OJEE 2019 merit list.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
- Ranveer Singh Gets Litigation Warning from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Manager Paul Heyman
- Your Mozilla Firefox Web Browser Has a Critical Bug, And You Must Update it Now
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza Hit Back at Twitter Trolling
- Support Pours in From Music Industry After Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Throat Cancer
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s