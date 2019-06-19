OJEE Result 2019: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Result Declared at ojee.nic.in; How to Check

OJEE Result 2019| The Odisha JEE Result 2019 for undergraduate and several post graduate examinations is declared on June 19 (today). The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Cell has published and uploaded the Odisha JEE 2019 MBA Result, Odisha JEE 2019 MCA Result, Odisha JEE 2019 B.Pharma Result, Odisha JEE 2019 M.tech Result on its official website ojee.nic.in.

The declared OJEE 2019 Result has to be downloaded in form of OJEE rank card 2019. The exam convener has hosted an online window for download of OJEE rank card 2019 and OJEE 2019 Result for respective courses. All candidates can check their scored marks and rank of OJEE 2019 Result by clicking here and entering roll number, date of birth, verification code and security pin.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination was conducted both online and written test. On May 18, the written examination was held whereas the online test was on June 8.

OJEE Result 2019: Steps to download of OJEE 2019 rank card

Step 1: Visit the official website ojee.nic.in or click the direct link above and from there proceed as steps are directed

Step 2: On homepage, search a tab reading ‘OJEE 2019 Result’ and click on it

Step 3: On new window enter your OJEE 2019 Roll Number, date of birth and enter the security code as shown

Step 4: Hit ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: The selected Odisha JEE 2019 MBA Result, Odisha JEE 2019 MCA Result, Odisha JEE 2019 B.Pharma Result, Odisha JEE 2019 M.tech Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of Odisha JEE Result 2019 for future purposes.

Admissions to several UG and PG course for the current academic session will be granted on the basis on candidate’s rank in overall OJEE 2019 merit list.