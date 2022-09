Okha-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Special Train to Run From Oct 18, See Schedule

Given the upcoming festival season, North Western Railways has decided to run the Okha-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast weekly special train. This train will operate from October 18 to November 29. This train will operate via Dwarka, Rajkot, Mehsana, Abu Road, Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar, and Rewari.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, train number 09523 Okha-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast weekly special train will make 7 trips from October 18 to November 29. This train will leave Okha every Tuesday at 10 am and will reach Jaipur station at 4.05 am on Wednesday. After that, it will depart at 4.15 am and will reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 10.10 pm.

Train number 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Okha Superfast weekly special train will make 7 trips from October 19 to November 13. It will leave Delhi Sarai Rohilla every Wednesday at 1.20 pm and will reach Okha at 1.50 pm on Thursday.

This train will cover Dwarka, Khambhalia, Jamnagar, Hapa, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Mehsana, Unjha, Sidhpur, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Jn., Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar and Rewari.

Additional coaches have been installed in many trains:

Meanwhile, North Western Railway has already started operating many special trains. At the same time, additional coaches have been installed in trains running on busy routes. There are plans to run more new festival special trains in the coming times.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here