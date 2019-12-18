Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Okhla Underpass and Portion of Mathura Road Closed for Traffic Due to Protest Against Citizenship Act

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said all metro stations were now open. The traffic police tweeted that road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
For Representation

New Delhi: Okhla underpass and a portion of Mathura Road were closed for traffic movement on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Sources said that the traffic was closed owing to the planned protest by Jamia students against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said all metro stations were now open. "Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi," the traffic police tweeted.

Similarly people going to Noida from Mathura road are advised to take Ashram Chowk, DND or Noida link road, the police said.

"Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement," they tweeted. Seven metro stations were closed on Tuesday in view of the Seelampur violence but five of them were later opened.

On Wednesday morning, the DMRC handle tweeted about the closure of entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur - Babarpur stations. Bur within an hour, it said all metro stations were open.

