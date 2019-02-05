English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Passenger Couple Kill Ola Cabbie Near Delhi, Chop Body Into Three Pieces and Steal Car
The accused offered Govind sedated tea at their residence after the ride was complete and then strangled him.
(Representative image)
Loading...
New Delhi: An Ola cab driver was allegedly murdered by a passenger couple, who dismembered the body into three pieces and dumped it in a drain in Greater Noida, police said.
The couple was arrested from Loni, Ghaziabad almost after a week since the Govind was reported missing while on duty, the Times of India reported.
Police officials have cited Govind's Hyundai Xcent cab as the reason for the cold-blooded murder. The couple wanted to sell off the car in Western UP.
The couple, Farhat Ali and Seema Sharma, booked a cab on January 29 at 1 am to Ghaziabad from Gurgaon. Govind was waiting idly in his car after completing a trip from Madangir to Kapashera when he received the booking, the police said.
After the ride was complete, Ali and Sharma reportedly offered Govind tea at their residence as it was biting cold. Govind gladly accepted.
The tea was sedated and it knocked out Govind soon enough, police said, adding that Ali then strangled him with a rope. The police said that the couple left the body in their residence and drove Govind's car to Moradabad, where they hid it in the bushes.
They returned the following day with cutters and shaving knives to cut the body into three pieces for easy disposal, police said. The couple then made three bundles and took it to Greater Noida on a scooty where they dumped it in a drain, Times of India quoted police as saying. The police nabbed the accused with the help of the ride information with the cab-aggregator.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The couple was arrested from Loni, Ghaziabad almost after a week since the Govind was reported missing while on duty, the Times of India reported.
Police officials have cited Govind's Hyundai Xcent cab as the reason for the cold-blooded murder. The couple wanted to sell off the car in Western UP.
The couple, Farhat Ali and Seema Sharma, booked a cab on January 29 at 1 am to Ghaziabad from Gurgaon. Govind was waiting idly in his car after completing a trip from Madangir to Kapashera when he received the booking, the police said.
After the ride was complete, Ali and Sharma reportedly offered Govind tea at their residence as it was biting cold. Govind gladly accepted.
The tea was sedated and it knocked out Govind soon enough, police said, adding that Ali then strangled him with a rope. The police said that the couple left the body in their residence and drove Govind's car to Moradabad, where they hid it in the bushes.
They returned the following day with cutters and shaving knives to cut the body into three pieces for easy disposal, police said. The couple then made three bundles and took it to Greater Noida on a scooty where they dumped it in a drain, Times of India quoted police as saying. The police nabbed the accused with the help of the ride information with the cab-aggregator.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark
- On World Cancer Day, Tahira Kashyap Shows How to Bear Scars Like a Braveheart
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Tallboy is Back!
- As Google+ Nears Its End, Here is How You Can Download All Your Profile Data
- This Tibetan Monk-Turned Transgender Model from Bhikku is Now a Queer Social Media Icon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results