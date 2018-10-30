English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ola Driver Assaulted For Working During Ongoing Strike in Mumbai
Over 40,000 drivers are on strike since October 22 in the city.
The Ola driver who was thrashed in Mumbai.
Loading...
New Delhi: An Ola driver, who was found working during the ongoing strike held by app-based cab drivers in Mumbai, who are demanding increased earnings and better work schedule, was thrashed badly on Monday by protesters. The incident was caught on camera.
In the video clip, the driver is seen protecting himself while a man is seen slapping him repeatedly. The Ola driver was also abused verbally and asked to take off his shirt.
The Mumbai Police have lodged a case against the assaulters.
Over 40,000 drivers are on strike since October 22 in the city. On Monday, the drivers marched from Uber’s Kurla office to Ola’s office in Andheri with black flags.
This is their third protest in 2018. Nearly 90% of the city’s cabs are off the roads.
The drivers have blamed aggregators, such as Ola and Uber, for manipulating bookings and reducing their share of income from the trips made.
In the video clip, the driver is seen protecting himself while a man is seen slapping him repeatedly. The Ola driver was also abused verbally and asked to take off his shirt.
#WATCH: Ola driver thrashed by protesters for working during indefinite strike called by Ola & Uber cab drivers; Case registered. The protesters are demanding increased earnings& better work schedule. They have been on strike since Oct 22. #Mumbai (Note: Strong language) (26.10) pic.twitter.com/vm21THepjg— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
The Mumbai Police have lodged a case against the assaulters.
Over 40,000 drivers are on strike since October 22 in the city. On Monday, the drivers marched from Uber’s Kurla office to Ola’s office in Andheri with black flags.
This is their third protest in 2018. Nearly 90% of the city’s cabs are off the roads.
The drivers have blamed aggregators, such as Ola and Uber, for manipulating bookings and reducing their share of income from the trips made.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Venice Sinks Under Worst Floods Since 1966; See Pics and Videos
- Out of Bigg Boss, Anup Jalota Now Wants to Perform Jasleen Matharu’s ‘Kanyaadaan’
- Avengers 4: Infinity War Sequel will be the Longest Marvel Film, Hints Russo Brothers
- Ananya Panday Rings in 20th Birthday With Family, Receives Best Gift Ever
- Julen Lopetegui Sacked as Real Madrid Manager
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...