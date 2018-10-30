GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ola Driver Assaulted For Working During Ongoing Strike in Mumbai

Over 40,000 drivers are on strike since October 22 in the city.

Updated:October 30, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
Ola Driver Assaulted For Working During Ongoing Strike in Mumbai
The Ola driver who was thrashed in Mumbai.
New Delhi: An Ola driver, who was found working during the ongoing strike held by app-based cab drivers in Mumbai, who are demanding increased earnings and better work schedule, was thrashed badly on Monday by protesters. The incident was caught on camera.

In the video clip, the driver is seen protecting himself while a man is seen slapping him repeatedly. The Ola driver was also abused verbally and asked to take off his shirt.




The Mumbai Police have lodged a case against the assaulters.

Over 40,000 drivers are on strike since October 22 in the city. On Monday, the drivers marched from Uber’s Kurla office to Ola’s office in Andheri with black flags.

This is their third protest in 2018. Nearly 90% of the city’s cabs are off the roads.

The drivers have blamed aggregators, such as Ola and Uber, for manipulating bookings and reducing their share of income from the trips made.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
