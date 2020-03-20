Ola Temporarily Suspends Shared Rides in Bid to Curb Spread of Coronavirus
But the company will continue to provide micro, mini, and prime as well as rental and outstation services rides to users.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: Ride-hailing firm Ola has suspended shared rides temporary in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus that has killed over 10,000 persons so far globally.
"In our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, we are temporarily suspending the 'Ola Share' category until further notice," the company said in a statement on Friday.
Ola users have an option to take ride that can be shared with other customers which costs less than standalone ride.
"The temporary suspension of Ola Share services is an attempt to encourage social distancing for all cases of essential travel for citizens," the statement said.
The company said it will continue to provide micro, mini, and prime as well as rental and outstation services rides.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Are Keeping Fans Entertained During Coronavirus Self-Quarantine
- Kareena Kapoor Video Calling Amrita and Malaika Arora is Example of Social Distancing Done Right
- Donald Trump & Elon Musk Think Chloroquine is The Answer to Coronavirus, But What is it?
- Top LaLiga Footballers to Battle it Out in Online Tournament Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
- Android 11 Developer Preview 2 is Here: A Look at All New Features