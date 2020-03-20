Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ola Temporarily Suspends Shared Rides in Bid to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

But the company will continue to provide micro, mini, and prime as well as rental and outstation services rides to users.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2020, 10:20 PM IST
Ola Temporarily Suspends Shared Rides in Bid to Curb Spread of Coronavirus
New Delhi: Ride-hailing firm Ola has suspended shared rides temporary in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus that has killed over 10,000 persons so far globally.

"In our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, we are temporarily suspending the 'Ola Share' category until further notice," the company said in a statement on Friday.

Ola users have an option to take ride that can be shared with other customers which costs less than standalone ride.

"The temporary suspension of Ola Share services is an attempt to encourage social distancing for all cases of essential travel for citizens," the statement said.

The company said it will continue to provide micro, mini, and prime as well as rental and outstation services rides.

