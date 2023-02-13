When one talks about Kannada television shows based on romantic plotlines, Olavina Nildana tops the list. What’s that one thing which makes this daily soap different from the other romantic shows? It is its realistic storyline which deals with youngsters’ approach towards marriage and what they think about the institution of marriage. Shruti Naidu, the writer of this serial, told the Times of India that Olavina Nildana also highlights how a major transition has taken place regarding family involvement in a couple’s life.

The recent episode shows how Palaksha (Mandya Ramesh) tries his level best to create problems between male lead Siddhanth (Akshay Nayak) and female lead Tarini’s (Ameeta Sadashiva Kulal) lives. Palaksha goes to Siddhanth’s house and asks him to stop interfering in Tarini’s life as she is romantically involved with Dheeraj now. Siddhanth gets infuriated and angrily replies that only he will tie the nuptial knot with Tarini. Palaksha threatens him saying that he has recorded this entire conversation and will hand it over to the police who will definitely arrest Siddhanth for trying to kidnap Tarini.

Will Palaksha ensure that Siddhanth goes behind bars? Or will Siddhanth come up with a solution and end up spoiling Palaksha and his treacherous plans? Audiences have to watch the episode today to get answers to these questions.

The riveting storyline, power-packed performances and constant twists are some of the reasons why Olavina Nildana has occupied the topmost brackets in TRP charts of Kannada television shows. As stated in the reports shared by a media portal, Olavina Nildana has acquired the 19th slot in the top 25 Kannada daily soaps according to the BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) data. Compared to the stellar performances of the other daily soaps, it is still arguably not great work but fans will be surely happy that it has got into the chart of the top 25 Kannada serials.

Apart from Kannada television, Olavina Nildana has also created a remarkable turn in the life of actors like Akshay Nayak who has attained a massive fan following with his acting prowess. A cursory glance at Akshay’s Instagram album reveals a lot of glimpses from Olavina Nildana. In one of the posts, he conveyed gratitude to the audience for showering compliments on his work as Siddhanth. Akshay gave the credit for this success to the crew associated with this show and wrote, “I always enjoy doing such emotional scenes!!! I would like to convey my heartfelt thanks to my team-( co-artist, editor, director, writer and producer). I wouldn’t be where I am today without people like you by my side. The outcome of the serial success is all your efforts offscreen and on screen. Excited for the upcoming episodes……”

Olavina Nildana airs on Colors Kannada from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

