Old Delhi Temple at Centre of Communal Flare-up to be Re-consecrated on Tuesday

New Delhi: New idols will be Tuesday placed in a temple that was vandalised in Hauz Qazi's Lal Kuan area here last week after a fight over parking took a communal turn, the priest said.

The Durga Mandir Street committee is bearing all the expenses to renovate the temple, the residents of the street claimed.

"On Tuesday, the new idols will be placed after the purification of the temple at around 10 am," said Anil Kumar Pandey, the priest of the temple.

Tara Chand Saxena (53), a resident of the Durga Mandir Street, said, "There are 35 families living in the street who donate money to the committee. It is now bearing all the expenses to renovate the temple. Not even a single penny has been demanded from any outsider".

"We will organise a public feast from 12 pm to 6 pm after the idols will be placed in the morning," said Saxena.

Life is back to normal in the market of the Hauz Qazi area which had witnessed communal tension last week.

Clashes had broken out between two groups belonging to different communities over the parking of a scooter, following which the temple was vandalised

So far, the police have arrested seven men and apprehended eight juveniles in connection with the vandalism of the temple. More arrests are likely as search is underway for other suspects.

The Durga Mandir street is packed with shops of caterers who claim that their business has suffered a setback after the tension.

"People are now scared of coming here. We are just hoping that the customers will be back soon," said Rakesh Kumar Shrivastav (56), a caterer.

"We are appealing to the people that the atmosphere in Lal Kuan area is normal and we are ready to work again," said another caterer Satish Kumar (50).

The daily wagers are also finding financial difficulties as they have not been getting work since June 30, Saxena said.

The Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are still in the area and on Tuesday after the process of purification, police said.