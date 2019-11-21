Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Old Framework, New Name: Centre Redraws Policy for Senior Citizens with 'Emerging Trends' in Mind

The NPOP’s 'principal areas of intervention' in financial security, health care and nutrition, shelter, education, welfare, protection of life and property is similar to what is being claimed by the Ministry in the new policy.

Aditya Sharma | News18.com@aditya_shz

Updated:November 21, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Old Framework, New Name: Centre Redraws Policy for Senior Citizens with 'Emerging Trends' in Mind
Representational image

New Delhi: Claiming to frame a policy different from the national policy on older persons (NPOP), the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is drawing a special scheme for senior citizens that would incorporate issues such as "financial and food security, healthcare and nutrition, safety and security, housing and welfare".

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ratan Lal Kataria in a reply to a question by Shrimati Shanta Chhetri in the Rajya Sabha said that the National Policy for Senior Citizens is being conceptualised “keeping in mind emerging trends in demographic, social-economic, technological and other relevant fields in the country”.

The NPOP was launched in 1999 for the welfare of elderly people. A ministerial brief notes that the policy intends to highlight concerns of older persons as “national concerns”. The policy also provides for protection against “abuse and exploitation” and intends to create opportunities for “development of potential of older persons, seek their participation and provide services.”

The NPOP’s “principal areas of intervention” in financial security, health care and nutrition, shelter, education, welfare, protection of life and property is similar to what is being claimed by the Ministry in the new policy.

When asked if the new policy is being introduced as an amendment to the ‘Rashtriya Vayoshi Yojana (RVY)’, the minister begged to differ. He pointed out that the RVY is a “scheme” that provides “aids and assisted living devices” free of cost to senior citizens suffering from “age related infirmities/disabilities and belong to Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.”

The Minister said that the scheme is intended to restore “near normalcy in their bodily function” vis a vis the purpose of the broad new policy.

Kataria’s revelation of this new policy comes at a time when the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill 2019 is set to be introduced in the Parliament in this session. The Bill aims to make life easier for senior citizens by amending the existing Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram