1-min read

Old Man and the Sea: 28 Days and 2 Storms Later, Andaman Man's Unbelievable Journey to Odisha Coast

Kunjur had tried to preserve his friend, Divyaranjan's body on the boat for two days, but was compelled to throw it once it started to decompose.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
Old Man and the Sea: 28 Days and 2 Storms Later, Andaman Man's Unbelievable Journey to Odisha Coast
Representative Image

The quaint coastal village of Khirisahi in Odisha was dramatically jolted out of its gentle stirrings and thrown in face of a miracle on Friday, when a battered boat carrying a limping man, washed ashore. On it, was 49-year-old Amrit Kujur, a native of Shaheed Dweep in the Andaman and Niobar Island -- missing at sea for the last 28 days -- who braved two formidable storms on his journey in the Bay of Bengal and lost a friend along the way.

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, Kunjur started from the Andaman Islands, approximately 750 nautical miles or 1300 km from Odisha coast, on September 28 with his friend to sell provisions and potable water to other ships with the intention of selling wares worth Rs 5 lakh.

That was when they ran into a storm.

Badgered by the gust and gale, their boat was heavily damaged and the wireless communication snapped. Fearing capsize, Kunjur and his friend threw their ware off the boat to reduce the weight, as they frantically tried establishing connection with the passing cargo ships.

Finally, a Burmese Navy ship came to their aid. They helped Kujur by giving 260 liters of diesel and a compass for determining direction in the sea, the report said.

But fate and fury, both were not in their favour as they encountered another storm in the Bay of Bengal and were forced to anchor midway. Although the boat didn’t sink, it was heavily damaged, spluttering desperately to keep afloat against the fierce swathe of gallons of seawater.

“With no food and drinking water, Divyaranjan died after a few days and Kujur survived by drinking rainwater that he had soaked up in his towel. He was also forced to drink sea water,” a police official was quoted as saying.

Kunjur had tried to preserve his friend, Divyaranjan’s body on the boat for two days, but was compelled to throw it once it started to decompose.

Upon his return, Kujur was examined by doctors and was found to be in a healthy condition. Officials said his family members have been contacted and they would be arriving in Odisha in the next two days, the report said.

