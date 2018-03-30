English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Switch to Single Question Paper Without Any Plan B Made Leaks Easy, Say ex-CBSE Officials
Former CBSE chairman Ashok Ganguly felt that the age-old system of setting multiple set of questions for different zones should not have been discarded, especially when the examinations are conducted off-line.
Students write their CBSE board exams, in Gurugram on Monday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Former CBSE chairman Ashok Ganguly on Friday lashed out at the board for "inept handling"of the CBSE paper leak issue, contending that the introduction of one set of question paper from this year did more harm than good both for the students as well as the board.
Delhi University professor J L Gupta, closely associated with the CBSE examination till recently, was also critical of the functioning of the board, observing that "alternate set of question papers" could have saved the board from the present crisis.
The anger was palpable as both felt the board needs to be more competent as "complacency" has crept into its functioning.
"When you are handling an examination of this magnitude, you should have a Plan B and Plan C ready. The leakages and the delay in announcing the dates of the re-examination of two papers show there was no such plans in place," Ganguly, who headed the board for eight years till 2008, told PTI.
Prof Gupta, currently a member of the Delhi University Court, said the CBSE need to prepare alternate set of question paper to effectively handle such situations.
Recalling an incident earlier where he was an observer to an entrance test, Gupta said, alternate question papers saved the test from being cancelled as the organisers acted swiftly, following reports of leakage.
This year, over 28 lakh CBSE students are appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, about 57,000 more than last year.
Therefore, with more students and examination centres being added each year, there was a need to conduct proper checks and balances of the centres and banks used for storing the question papers.
"However, I doubt if CBSE has verified their credentials," Ganguly said.
He felt that the age-old system of setting multiple set of questions for different zones should not have been discarded, especially when the examinations are conducted off-line.
"During my period, our system was praised even abroad. The experts used to sit late into the night in preparing the questions papers. The job was difficult and we succeeded," he said.
The CBSE, from this year, had issued composite question paper for all the regions, thus putting all the regions vulnerable to the leaks even if the leakage is reported from one region.
The exam board has announced a retest of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers after reports that they were leaked.
Also Watch
Delhi University professor J L Gupta, closely associated with the CBSE examination till recently, was also critical of the functioning of the board, observing that "alternate set of question papers" could have saved the board from the present crisis.
The anger was palpable as both felt the board needs to be more competent as "complacency" has crept into its functioning.
"When you are handling an examination of this magnitude, you should have a Plan B and Plan C ready. The leakages and the delay in announcing the dates of the re-examination of two papers show there was no such plans in place," Ganguly, who headed the board for eight years till 2008, told PTI.
Prof Gupta, currently a member of the Delhi University Court, said the CBSE need to prepare alternate set of question paper to effectively handle such situations.
Recalling an incident earlier where he was an observer to an entrance test, Gupta said, alternate question papers saved the test from being cancelled as the organisers acted swiftly, following reports of leakage.
This year, over 28 lakh CBSE students are appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, about 57,000 more than last year.
Therefore, with more students and examination centres being added each year, there was a need to conduct proper checks and balances of the centres and banks used for storing the question papers.
"However, I doubt if CBSE has verified their credentials," Ganguly said.
He felt that the age-old system of setting multiple set of questions for different zones should not have been discarded, especially when the examinations are conducted off-line.
"During my period, our system was praised even abroad. The experts used to sit late into the night in preparing the questions papers. The job was difficult and we succeeded," he said.
The CBSE, from this year, had issued composite question paper for all the regions, thus putting all the regions vulnerable to the leaks even if the leakage is reported from one region.
The exam board has announced a retest of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers after reports that they were leaked.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness
- IPL 2018: Emotional MS Dhoni Admits Missing Playing in CSK Yellow
- Ek Do Teen... and The End: 'Baaghi 2' is a Reminder of What is Exactly Wrong With Bollywood's Remixes
- CWG 2018: Wrestler Sushil Kumar's Name Missing from Official Website
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?