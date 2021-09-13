Old, Rusted Hand Grenade Found in Agra's Jaitpur Village, Police Reach Spot

A hand grenade was found in the bushes of Agra’s Jaitpur village on Monday, sending shockwaves across the neighbourhood. A young shepherd had gone to the jungle to graze his animals in the Sajeti area of Jaitpur and found a hand grenade lying in the bushes. The local area police were informed immediately about the grenade.

The police, along with other teams, reached the spot to take control of the panic situation in the area. They sealed the area and informed the anti-bomb squad. The hand grenade is rusted and pinned.

According to the locals, it is a live hand grenade as it was found with the pin intact, and it is believed to have been thrown by someone. The area has been blocked with several checkpoints and the police have started their probe into the matter.

The locals in the area are in panic after the incident was reported. A team of bomb disposal squad is also examining the hand grenade.

According to the police, the hand grenade will be taken to a safe place for diffusion. After the investigation, a report will be prepared by the experts to know how old the bomb was.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here