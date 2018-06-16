GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Old Tribal Couple Axed to Death in Jharkhand, Attackers Flee With Severed Head

Police did not rule out the possibility that witchcraft could be the possible reason for the attack.

PTI

Updated:June 16, 2018, 10:45 AM IST
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Khunti (Jharkhand): An elderly tribal couple was axed to death while their teenage children suffered injuries in an attack by unidentified miscreants in Dadgamma under Khunti district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Victims Satri Munda, 60, and his wife Jauni Devi, 55, along with their son Ram Munda, 14, and daughter Radha Hansa were sleeping when the miscreants barged into the house post midnight and axed the old couple to death, said Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha.

After committing the crime, the killers escaped with the severed head of Satri, Sinha said, adding that the bodies, including Satri’s torso, have been recovered and sent for postmortem.

The SP did not rule out the possibility that witchcraft could be the possible reason for the attack.

Meanwhile, a hunt was launched to apprehend the culprits and recover Satri’s severed head.

