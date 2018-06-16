English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Old Tribal Couple Axed to Death in Jharkhand, Attackers Flee With Severed Head
Police did not rule out the possibility that witchcraft could be the possible reason for the attack.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Khunti (Jharkhand): An elderly tribal couple was axed to death while their teenage children suffered injuries in an attack by unidentified miscreants in Dadgamma under Khunti district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.
Victims Satri Munda, 60, and his wife Jauni Devi, 55, along with their son Ram Munda, 14, and daughter Radha Hansa were sleeping when the miscreants barged into the house post midnight and axed the old couple to death, said Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha.
After committing the crime, the killers escaped with the severed head of Satri, Sinha said, adding that the bodies, including Satri’s torso, have been recovered and sent for postmortem.
The SP did not rule out the possibility that witchcraft could be the possible reason for the attack.
Meanwhile, a hunt was launched to apprehend the culprits and recover Satri’s severed head.
Also Watch
Victims Satri Munda, 60, and his wife Jauni Devi, 55, along with their son Ram Munda, 14, and daughter Radha Hansa were sleeping when the miscreants barged into the house post midnight and axed the old couple to death, said Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha.
After committing the crime, the killers escaped with the severed head of Satri, Sinha said, adding that the bodies, including Satri’s torso, have been recovered and sent for postmortem.
The SP did not rule out the possibility that witchcraft could be the possible reason for the attack.
Meanwhile, a hunt was launched to apprehend the culprits and recover Satri’s severed head.
Also Watch
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
- Isuzu D-Max X-Power Version Unveiled, Gets Black and Yellow Styling Updates
- Anand Ahuja's Birthday Gift to Sonam Kapoor and Her Sisters Is As 'Flawless' As Beyonce
- Eid Mubarak: Soulful Playlist to Set The Mood For the Festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr
- Ashwin Now has Zaheer Khan in his Shadow, Becomes Fourth Highest Wicket-taker in Tests for India