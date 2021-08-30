Old Woman Killed By Labourer She Employed In Maharashtra’s Akola, 2 Held

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing an old woman in her house, on Friday, in Akola district of Maharashtra. The accused allegedly broke into the house of the old woman in Ambhol village under Rajur police limits and committed the inhuman act. The accused also stole jewellery. Police have registered a case against the two men under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. One of the accused is a labourer who the victim had hired to do some work at her house a few days ago.

Kantabai Tukaram Jagadhane was a resident of Ambhol village in Akola district where she used to live alone. The main accused used to live a short distance from Kantabai’s house.

As the man was working in Kantabai’s house he planned the crime to steal the jewellery of the woman. According to police, the man decided to rob the poor woman and involved his accomplice in the plan.

The accused then got drunk in a nearby village and reached Kantabai’s house late on Friday night with his friend. He entered the house late at night by taking advantage of the darkness. The men brutally thrashed the old woman and killed her in the process of getting the jewelry off her neck.

Both the men fled the spot immediately after executing the crime. As the locals found out about Kantbai’s murder, they informed the police. Akola and Rajur police jointly launched an operation to nab the two men.

The authorities managed to unravel the mystery of the old woman’s death within hours of the crime and successfully arrested the two accused. Police are questioning the alleged culprits, and further investigation in the case is underway.

