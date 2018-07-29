Old Yamuna Bridge Closed to Traffic as Water Level Rises, Govt Sets Up Control Room

Traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi was closed on Sunday with the water level in the river continuing to rise due to rains, a day after the flow breached the danger mark, officials said.The city government set up a flood control room and a round-the-clock emergency operation centre to monitor the river situation, they said.An order banning movement of traffic on the bridge was issued after the flow in the Yamuna showed a rising trend, they said.Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took stock of the ongoing evacuation operation in the low-lying areas of the city and appealed to the people to move to safer areas.The Yamuna was flowing at 205.5 metres this evening with the danger mark being 204.83 metres, the officials said.The water level in the river had reached 205.30 metres at 7 pm on Saturday, prompting authorities to evacuate people from the low-lying areas. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had held an emergency meeting with top officials to evaluate the situation."The government has established a flood control room in the office of the district magistrate, District (East) at L M Bund, Geeta Colony. A 24x7 emergency operation centre has also been set up for monitoring the flood situation," a senior official said.People can call at these numbers — 011-22428773, 011-22051234 and 011-22501668 — for any flood-related help and assistance, he said. General public can also call on a toll-free 24x7 disaster helpline — 1077 — made operational from the office of the divisional commissioner, Delhi.Meanwhile, discharge from Hathani Kund Barrage at 5 pm was 1,12,540 cusecs, with water level expected to rise further.In a meeting here, Kejriwal had on Saturday said all departments have been put on high alert.The Yamuna water level at the Hathini Kund barrage had crossed the danger mark of 90,000 cusec and till 7 pm on Saturday, 5,63,186 cusec of water was released, according to an official.An alert was sounded yesterday by the Delhi government after the water level of the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark.The highest water level recorded at Old Yamuna Bridge was 207.49 metres in 1978. It was 207.11 metres in 2010 and 207.32 in 2013, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.