Old Yamuna Bridge Reopens as Water Level Recedes
The water level in the Yamuna river has started receding since Wednesday and it went below the danger mark of 204.83 metres today. In the evening, it dropped to 204.24 metres.
Man stands on a parapet beside a bridge which was closed a few days ago after the River Yamuna crossed the danger mark in New Delhi. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: The old Yamuna bridge, a major connectivity link between Delhi and the neighbouring states, was reopened for vehicular movement on Thursday, four days after it was closed due to the rise in the river water level beyond the danger mark.
The water level in the Yamuna river has started receding since yesterday and it went below the danger mark of 204.83 metres on Thursday. In the evening, it dropped to 204.24 metres.
In an official order, District Magistrate (east and Shahdara) K Mahesh directed the Delhi Police and its traffic wing to open the bridge for traffic movement with immediate effect.
On Sunday, the authorities had closed the bridge due to the rise Yamuna water level. According to the irrigation and flood control department, the water level is expected to recede further in the coming days. The bridge, colloquially known as 'Lohe Ka Pul' (iron bridge), is a road-cum-rail bridge on the Delhi-Howrah line that was built over 150 years ago.
A government official said a total of 13,915 people had been moved to safer places so far. They have been accommodated in 1,461 tents and temporary shelters, where they were being provided food and medical help.
"People, who were recently displaced, will remain in safer places as authorities have been monitoring the water level of Yamuna. Once we are sure that there is no danger to the lives of people, they will be shifted back to their homes," the official added.
