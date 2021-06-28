Olympian Says Former Kerala Women's Commission Chief Intervened for Rape-accused; Seeks Justice

Olympian Mayookha Johny on Monday accused former chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission MC Josephine of trying to shield a man accused of raping her friend.

In a press meet in Thrissur, Johny sought justice for her friend who was allegedly raped at her house in 2016 by Chungath Johnson, a native of Muringur in Chalakudy town. A case was filed against the accused.

The accused allegedly broke into the girl’s home and filmed a nude video while no one was at home. The woman was blackmailed and threatened to release the photographs and videos. The girl fearing disgrace had not filed a case. The girl later got married. However, in 2020, the accused continue to blackmail her. After learning about the incident, the couple complained to the police.

A complaint was lodged by the Superintendent of Police, G Poonguzhali, in this regard. While the police had initially responded promptly to the case, the officials then began giving them the cold shoulder, alleged Johny. The Olympian accused Josephine of intervening on behalf of the accused in the incident.

Alleging delaying proceedings under the influence of economic and political backers, Johny named MC Josephine, who was then the chairperson of the Women’s Commission, to calling the police station directly and intervening on behalf of the accused.

Furthermore, Johny mentioned a minister in the previous cabinet but did not name the officials as she did not want to drag them into controversy and give those involved in the case another chance to back off. Johny said that she had lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister and that the CI had recorded her statement shortly afterwards. She said that she was told that the case was difficult due to limited evidence.

The allegations come days after the Women’s Commission chairperson resigned after her insensitive remarks to a complainant of domestic violence during a grievance redressal on a Malayalam television channel sparked fury.

