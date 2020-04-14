Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Olympic Champion Simone Biles is Here to Ace the Handstand Challenge Like a Pro

She has taken the challenge to completely new heights with her balance and perfect timing.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 14, 2020, 5:04 PM IST
Olympic Champion Simone Biles is Here to Ace the Handstand Challenge Like a Pro
She has taken the challenge to completely new heights with her balance and perfect timing.

The last few days have brought a flood of online challenges, in India and abroad. People are taking up these social media challenges and also nominating others to take up these activities.

One of the most popular social media challenges these days is a ‘handstand challenge’. Several celebrities and stars took up the activity where they have to take off their shirt or pant while doing a handstand. Performing this challenge is as difficult as it sounds.

But Olympic champion Simone Biles is here, not just to perform the challenge but to ace it like a pro. The athlete can be seen taking off her sweatpants while on a handstand within less than a minute.

She has taken the challenge to completely new heights with her balance and perfect timing.

"Handstand Challenge," she posted along the video.

Here’s a look:

Model Chrissy Teigen was awestruck by Simone’s skills. She commented, “Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally.”

A lot of people took up her challenge and posted their videos online.

However, the only person to decline the challenge request straight was Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who replied to Simone’s video with a ‘No’. The star has earlier declined the similar request by Spiderman actor Tom Holland.

However, Jake Gyllenhaal graciously accepted Holland’s request and performed the shirtless handstand challenge for his fans.



