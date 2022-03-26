Olympic Gold Medallist to School Principal, Portal Tells PM Modi’s 'Inspiring' Story Via Those Who Know Him

You can now be inspired by personal stories of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life journey. A volunteer initiative, an online portal has brought together “inspiring" tales related to the prime minister and narrated by those who know him and have interacted with him over the years.

The portal called modistory.in has been launched. “Announcing the launch of MODI STORY, a volunteer driven initiative to bring together inspiring moments from Narendra Modi’s life, as narrated by his co-travellers. Inaugurated by Smt. Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi," the portal tweeted from its Twitter handle.

The website shares stories, experiences and anecdotes related to Prime Minister Modi by people from all walks of life. Be it Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra or ace shuttler Pullela Gopichand, they have all shared their experiences with the PM.

Old colleagues from the BJP who knew him as a party office-bearer as well as his school principal have shared their anecdotes about him. Party leader Manoranjan Kalia from Punjab, a state Modi handled in the early days of his political journey as a party office-bearer, recalls the PM’s astute understanding of election campaigning and his advice that they should carry toffees for children during such drives.

Advertisement

Rasbihari Maniyar, his school principal at Vadnagar, Gujarat, and Sharda Prajapati, in whose home he often stayed in the 1990s during his tours, have also talked about their interactions.

Maniyar notes the PM’s deep feelings for the country’s armed forces and how, as a young student, he came to him with a Sainik School application form. Some have shared their early experiences of Modi’s motivation to work for the country as he travelled around to work for the party.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.