Olympics Silver Medal Winner Mirabai Chanu’s Coach Gets Promotion in Indian Railways

The coach of the Indian Weightlifting team, Vijay Sharma has been felicitated by Northern Railways on his arrival from Tokyo. Vijay, who was working as the Chief Office Superintendent in the Operational Department of Northern Railway, Head Office was the man who shepherded Mirabai Chanu’s silver push has now been promoted to the post of OSD.

Vijay Sharma was also the coach of the Indian weightlifting team back in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Mirabai won gold under the guidance of Vijay Sharma in the 2017 World Championships and this was the first gold medal to have won by an Indian.

Sharma’s experience as a coach has been quite vast. In his glittering career, he was in-charge of the Indian weightlifting team at the Asian and Commonwealth Championships since 2014. India were one of the top performing sides in these competitions where they won 12 medals in the Commonwealth Games held in England in the year 2014 and then, bagged14 medals in the Commonwealth Games held in Australia in 2017. He is also the coach of the Indian Railways as well as Northern Railway teams.

Vijay Sharma attended International Federation of IOC Diploma course in Budapest, Hungary from 6th September to 5th December, 2014 and this is where he got the ‘A’ grade with Distinction.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already felicitated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu when he announced a reward of Rs 2 crore as well as a promotion in her job in the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Chanu, who returned to India on Monday, lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the 49kg category and in the process, bettered the performance of Karnam Malleswari who bagged bronze back in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

