During the 34th general session of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani sparked a controversy with his “Om and Allah are the same" remark, leaving several religious leaders angry, who stormed off the stage after his address.

Madani, the President of the Arshad Faction of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, in his speech said, “I had asked a Dharma Guru when there was no one, neither Shri Ram, nor Brahma, then whom did Manu worship?" He claimed the guru responded saying Manu used to worship Om.

“I told the people that this Om is the same as Allah. There was no Shiv, no Brahma, but only one Om and Allah that was worshipped Om is called Allah by us, Ishwar by you (Hindus), Khuda by Farsi-speaking people (Persian) and God by English-speaking people," he further added.

Soon after Maulana Madani’s address, Jain Muni, Acharya Lokesh Muni, who was also present on the stage expressed displeasure with his remarks and said, “We only agree with living in harmony, but all the story regarding, Om, Allah, and Manu is all rubbish. He (Madani) completely spoiled the atmosphere of the session."

“The stories he said, I can narrate even bigger stories than that. I would even request him (Madani) to come for a discussion with me, or even I can come to meet him in Saharanpur," he said.

He also said it should be remembered that the first Jain Tirthankar was Rishabh, and his sons were Bharata and Bahubali, on whose name this country ‘Bharat’ was named. “You can’t erase this. We don’t agree with those statements," he said.

Maulana Madani also said, “Hindus and Muslims have been living in the country like brothers for around 1400 years, and we have never forcedly converted anyone into Islam." “It is only under the BJP government that we heard that 20 crore Muslims should be sent home. By sending them home, they meant converting them to Hindus. These people don’t know anything about India’s history," he added.

Jamiat’s 34th General Session began at the Ram Lila ground under the presidentship of its chief Maulana Mahmood Madani on Friday. The organization passed several resolutions including one on the alleged rise in the hate campaign and Islamophobia in the country.

