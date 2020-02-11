Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Om Prakash Sharma (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Om Prakash Sharma of BJP is Leading
Live election result status of Om Prakash Sharma (ओम प्रकाश शर्मा) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Vishwas Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Om Prakash Sharma has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Om Prakash Sharma
Om Prakash Sharma is one of three MLAs from the BJP in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2015 and the only MLA able retain his seat from the 2013 elections. He represents Vishwasnagar in the Assembly. Son for Municipal Corporation of Delhi employee, Sharma graduated from Satyawati College where he was college president. He began his political career at the Delhi University students’ union election and was an executive member of the team which Mr. Arun Jaitley headed as president.
Om Prakash Sharma is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Vishwas Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Om Prakash Sharma's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 67 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 24.7 crore which includes Rs. 9.7 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 15.1 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 44.9 lakh of which Rs. 23 lakh is self income. Om Prakash Sharma's has total liabilities of Rs. 3.8 crore.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.
- 2020 Results
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Vishwas Nagar are: Gurcharan Singh (INC), Dileep Gautam (BSP), Deepak Singla (AAP), Anil Kumar (NYP), Babu Ram (PPID), Sadhna (JKP), Ashok Surana (IND), Neesha (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Om Prakash Sharma (BJP) in 2020 Vishwas Nagar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
