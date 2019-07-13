'One of The Cleanest Places': Omar Abdullah Mocks Swachh Bharat Drive at Parliament Complex
A short clip of actor-turned-MP Hema Malini cleaning a road inside the complex came in for severe criticism on social media as the broom of the Mathura MP was not even touching the ground as she swept.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other MPs participate in Swachhata Abhiyan at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday mocked the cleanliness drive at the Parliament complex, saying it was one of the cleanest places in the country.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was responding to a Swachh Bharat programme held inside the Parliament complex in which several BJP MPs, including actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, could be seen wielding a broom.
"But the Parliament complex is one of the cleanest places in the country, especially when the sessions are on, so what were they sweeping?" Abdullah, a three-time member of the Lok Sabha, tweeted.
Ma’am please practice how to wield the in private before your next photo op. This technique you’ve employed won’t contribute much to improving cleanliness in Mathura (or anywhere else for that matter). https://t.co/jFVLPJDLwy— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 13, 2019
A short video of the Bollywood actor cleaning a road inside the complex came in for severe criticism on social media as Hema Malini could be seen visibly struggling to sweep, with the broom barely touching the ground.
"Ma'am please practice how to wield the (broom) in private before your next photo op," Abdullah tweeted. "This technique you've employed won't contribute much to improving cleanliness in Mathura (or anywhere else for that matter)."
Pre-empting any criticism, the NC vice-president said, "I knew sweeping the dormitories in Sanawar (Himachal Pradesh) would be useful for something. I'm now qualified to comment on the (sweeping) technique of others."
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket
- John Cena Hilariously Transforms Shilpa Shetty into Stone Cold and Raj Kundra Can't Stop Laughing
- Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring in Her Blue Swimsuit, Fans Call Her 'Slaying Mermaid'
- ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand & Fans Ready for 'Long Night' on Sunday: Stead
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Lucky to Manage Direct Hit: Guptill on Dhoni Dismissal