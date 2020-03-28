Omar Abdullah Shares Lockdown Meme, Says Barbers be Granted Essential Services Status

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah has shared a meme on quarantine which says barbers should be included in essential services unless the society wants more bearded men like Omar.

The tweet received by Omar said the government must include barbers in essential services so that men are not forced to grow long beard like Omar Abdullah when he was in detention.

The meme has a picture of the former chief minister with his long beard and also a picture of the tik tok that mimics Omar.

In the tik tok video, Omar is shown cursing his release from detention.

"I was better off in detention. Had good food, watched lots of movies and also added a few pounds to my weight. Now released, people will come to meet me and God knows how many of them could carry the coronavirus".

