Omar Abdullah Tests Covid-19 Positive, is Asymptomatic and Isolating at Home

File photo of NC leader and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah said he was also monitoring his oxygen levels.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19. He is asymptomatic and isolating at home.

“For a year I did my best to dodge this virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc.,” Omar said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, amid rising cases in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered on Thursday imposition of night curfew in the urban areas of eight districts, including Jammu and Srinagar.

The night curfew will come into effect from Friday, the office of the Lt governor said.

“Directed the divisional administration to impose corona curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of 8 districts affected by the recent COVID spike,” it tweeted.

These districts are Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara, it said.

The curfew will be in force in the municipal limits of the urban local bodies of these districts. Reasi district will be under close observation for any possible spikes in cases, it added.

first published:April 09, 2021, 15:35 IST