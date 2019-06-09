Omar Abdullah Warns Against 'Regionalist' Politics Over J&K Bank Issue, Says It Has the Name for a 'Reason'

Srinagar National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah Sunday said steps taken to improve functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank would be welcomed, but the administration must guard against playing politics with the financial institution.

The Jammu and Kashmir Governor's administration Saturday removed Parvez Ahmad as the chairman of the bank and appointed its executive president RK Chibber as the interim chairman.

Ahmad's dismissal was followed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raids at the Corporate Headquarters of the bank.

"Any step taken to improve the functioning of J&K bank will be welcomed but the administration of the day must guard against playing politics with the bank. It's called J AND K Bank for a reason. It's not meant to be a trophy for regionalist politics," Abdullah said in a tweet.

The ACB has registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act after receiving a complaint to look into the allegations related to illegal and fraudulent appointments made in the bank.