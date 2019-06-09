Omar Abdullah Warns Against 'Regionalist' Politics Over J&K Bank Issue, Says It Has the Name for a 'Reason'
The Jammu and Kashmir Governor's administration Saturday removed Parvez Ahmad as the chairman of the bank and appointed its executive president RK Chibber as the interim chairman.
File photo of National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.
Srinagar National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah Sunday said steps taken to improve functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank would be welcomed, but the administration must guard against playing politics with the financial institution.
The Jammu and Kashmir Governor's administration Saturday removed Parvez Ahmad as the chairman of the bank and appointed its executive president RK Chibber as the interim chairman.
Ahmad's dismissal was followed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raids at the Corporate Headquarters of the bank.
"Any step taken to improve the functioning of J&K bank will be welcomed but the administration of the day must guard against playing politics with the bank. It's called J AND K Bank for a reason. It's not meant to be a trophy for regionalist politics," Abdullah said in a tweet.
The ACB has registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act after receiving a complaint to look into the allegations related to illegal and fraudulent appointments made in the bank.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia | Rohit Sharma Fastest to 2000 ODI Runs Against Australia
- Trailers This Week: Hrithik Roshan Shines in Super 30, Simba is Back in The Lion King
- OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Going Sale Starting June 11 in India
- 'Hate Crimes Won't be Tolerated': Internet Rallies Support for Lesbians Assaulted for Not Kissing
- Donald Trump Says Moon is a Part of Mars, Delighted Netizens Roast Him to Space
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s