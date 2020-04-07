Omar Says Shifting Mehbooba Mufti While Keeping Her in Detention Isn't Fair, Wants Her to be Set Free

New Delhi: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday demanded that PDP president Mehbooba Mufti be set free, saying merely shifting her home while keeping her under detention was a cop out.

Mehbooba, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, who has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), was shifted from a make-shift jail to her 'Fairview' residence on Gupkar road here on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Omar said,"@MehboobaMufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out".

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) chief spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu said the continued detention of Mehbooba, JKPC chairman Sajad Lone -- who is under house arrest -- and other mainstream politicians was "authoritarian".

"The continued detention of @JKPC_ Chairman @sajadlone and @jkpdp President @MehboobaMufti and a number of senior mainstream leaders is authoritarian. They've been under detention for more than 8 months now- not allowed access to the media, to their colleagues and their relatives," he said on Twitter.

