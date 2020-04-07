Omar Says Shifting Mehbooba Mufti While Keeping Her in Detention Isn't Fair, Wants Her to be Set Free
Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, who has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), was shifted from a make-shift jail to her 'Fairview' residence on Gupkar road here on Tuesday.
File photo of former J&K CM Omar Abdullah.
New Delhi: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday demanded that PDP president Mehbooba Mufti be set free, saying merely shifting her home while keeping her under detention was a cop out.
In a tweet, Omar said,"@MehboobaMufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out".
The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) chief spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu said the continued detention of Mehbooba, JKPC chairman Sajad Lone -- who is under house arrest -- and other mainstream politicians was "authoritarian".
"The continued detention of @JKPC_ Chairman @sajadlone and @jkpdp President @MehboobaMufti and a number of senior mainstream leaders is authoritarian. They've been under detention for more than 8 months now- not allowed access to the media, to their colleagues and their relatives," he said on Twitter.
