Omar Slams Cong’s ‘Contradictory Positions’, Questions Plea for Sisodia's Resignation

National Conference vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday questioned why the Congress is demanding Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s resignation, underlining the party’s “contradictory positions where the investigative agencies are concerned”.

“How does this work? When CBI/ED/NIA etc. go after Congress leaders then these organisations are the discredited agents of the BJP yet when AAP leaders are targeted then suddenly the credibility is restored. How can the agencies be both credible & discredited at the same time?” he tweeted.

Abdullah, further replying to a tweet on his handle, said: “My limited point was about the Congress’ contradictory positions where the investigative agencies are concerned.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress demanded the resignation of Manish Sisodia in the light of CBI raids against him.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: “The AAP should stop hiding behind the education policy debate. The fundamental issue here is the liquor policy and how Delhi has been converted into the liquor capital of the country.”

She alleged that the probe agencies had been misused by the BJP to such an extent that even their right action as in the case of liquor scam, looks a suspect.

Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba asked why AAP supporters were not protesting in solidarity with Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain if they were clean.

