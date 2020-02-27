OMC Recruitment 2020: 128 Vacancies Announced for Non-executive Staff, Apply at omcltd.in
Candidates willing to apply for the posts can apply online by visiting the official OMC website omcltd.in.
(Artwork by Mir Suhail)
The Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC Ltd) has released a recruitment notice for 128 non-executive staff. OMC Ltd has announced vacancies for Junior Executive Assistant, Junior Engineer (Mechanical and Electrical), Junior Nurse and Junior Pharmacist in Class-III Grade. Candidates willing to apply for the posts can apply online by visiting the official OMC website omcltd.in till 11:59 pm on March 18, 2020.
OMC recruitment notification 2020 details:
Junior Executive Assistant (Class-III Grade) - 100 posts (50 unreserved, 20 SC, 21 ST, 09 SEBC)
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) (Class-III Grade) - 5 posts (02 unreserved, 02 ST, 01 SEBC)
Junior Engineer (Electrical) (Class-III Grade) – 14 Posts (08 unreserved, 02 SC, 03 ST, 01 SEBC)
Junior Nurse (Class-III Grade) – 7 Posts (05 unreserved, 01 SC, 01 SEBC)
Junior Pharmacist (Class-III Grade) - 2 Posts (01 unreserved, 01 SC)
OMC recruitment notification 2020 pay scale:
Junior Executive Assistant – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – Pay Level 9 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400)
Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Pay Level 9 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400)
Junior Nurse – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)
Junior Pharmacist – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)
OMC recruitment notification 2020 important dates:
Start date of online application - February 27 from 2:00 pm onwards
Last date of online application - March 18 till 11:59 pm.
