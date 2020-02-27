Take the pledge to vote

OMC Recruitment 2020: 128 Vacancies Announced for Non-executive Staff, Apply at omcltd.in

Candidates willing to apply for the posts can apply online by visiting the official OMC website omcltd.in.

Trending Desk

February 27, 2020
OMC Recruitment 2020: 128 Vacancies Announced for Non-executive Staff, Apply at omcltd.in
The Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC Ltd) has released a recruitment notice for 128 non-executive staff. OMC Ltd has announced vacancies for Junior Executive Assistant, Junior Engineer (Mechanical and Electrical), Junior Nurse and Junior Pharmacist in Class-III Grade. Candidates willing to apply for the posts can apply online by visiting the official OMC website omcltd.in till 11:59 pm on March 18, 2020.

OMC recruitment notification 2020 details:

Junior Executive Assistant (Class-III Grade) - 100 posts (50 unreserved, 20 SC, 21 ST, 09 SEBC)

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) (Class-III Grade) - 5 posts (02 unreserved, 02 ST, 01 SEBC)

Junior Engineer (Electrical) (Class-III Grade) – 14 Posts (08 unreserved, 02 SC, 03 ST, 01 SEBC)

Junior Nurse (Class-III Grade) – 7 Posts (05 unreserved, 01 SC, 01 SEBC)

Junior Pharmacist (Class-III Grade) - 2 Posts (01 unreserved, 01 SC)

OMC recruitment notification 2020 pay scale:

Junior Executive Assistant – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – Pay Level 9 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400)

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Pay Level 9 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400)

Junior Nurse – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)

Junior Pharmacist – Pay Level 8 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300)

OMC recruitment notification 2020 important dates:

Start date of online application - February 27 from 2:00 pm onwards

Last date of online application - March 18 till 11:59 pm.

