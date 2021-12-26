Omicron Cases Tally in Kerala Jumps to 57 After 19 More Test Positive for New Variant

With 19 more people testing positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Kerala, the total number of infections by the new variant in the state reached 57, the Health Department said on Sunday. Of the 19 cases, 11 were detected in Ernakulam, six in Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Thrissur and Kannur.

“11 persons from Ernakulam, 6 from Thiruvananthapuram, 1 case each from Kannur and Thrissur were confirmed Omicron. Persons who came from the UK, UAE, Ireland, Canada, Spain, Qatar, and the Netherlands have confirmed Omicron in Ernakulam. The person reached from the UK, Ghana, and Qatar were confirmed Omicron positive in Thiruvananthapuram," Kerala Health Minister Veena George was quoted saying.

The department advised everyone to be extra vigilant in view of the rise in Omicron cases in the State. It also said that everyone should wear masks properly, follow social distancing protocols and those not vaccinated yet, should get the jabs immediately. Besides that, the department also said those coming from abroad should strictly abide by the quarantine norms, people coming from other states should exercise caution and on noticing symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately inform health workers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.