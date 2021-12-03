Omicron in K’taka: Covid Test on Arrival Must for all Int’l Fliers, 1L Tests Everyday in New Guidelines Issued

After the detection of two Omicron cases in Karnataka on Thursday, the state government today issued fresh guidelines, mandating one lakh Covid tests every day.

State revenue minister R Ashok said they are also keeping ready oxygen beds and ICU beds that were used during the second wave earlier this year. This apart, networks of oxygen supply are also being readied. Ashok said they’re setting up a control room again and would hire the required staff for it.

The government has also mandated Covid tests upon arrival at the airport for all international passengers, and fliers cannot leave until their tests come negative.

