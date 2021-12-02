Omicron in K’taka: New Norms, Expert Help, Hawk’s Eye on Fliers From ‘At Risk Nations’: CM Bommai | Top Quotes

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Thursday said the state will issue new Covid-19 guidelines and have been testing international travellers coming from ‘at-risk’ countries after two cases of the new Omicron variant were detected in the state.

The union government announced two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka. Both the patients are men aged 66 years and 46 years with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, health ministry officials said during the Covid-19 review press meeting.

In a first reaction by CM Bommai at News18 India Chaupal, here are the top quotes on the Omicron variant:

• We have been testing the people coming from South Africa. We have to have a different protocol in place and have discussed the required protocols with experts.

• We are ready for it. But the state is careful and on alert regarding tracking and testing.

• We have to keep a sharp vigil on people coming from South Africa and European countries.

• We have to find the root cause. Travellers from foreign countries need to be monitored.

• The Omicron variant is a big challenge. The state will issue new guidelines soon. We are ready to combat.

• We plan to give incentives to job providers categorically in the state as jobs and livelihood of people is my priority.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.