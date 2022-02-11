CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • Omicron LIVE Updates: Maha to go Mask-free soon? Govt Seeks Info from Experts; 3rd Dose for All to be Based on Scientific Need, Says Centre

News18.com | February 11, 2022, 08:45 IST
A man walks past a mural on a street, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Feb 11, 2022 08:45 IST

Bengal Reports 817 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Fresh Fatalities

West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 20,08,950 on Thursday as 817 people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Twenty-six fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 20,938. Kolkata reported the highest number of 135 new cases, followed by 133 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

Feb 11, 2022 08:16 IST

19 More Deaths in Punjab, 583 Cases

Nineteen more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday while 583 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,54,367, according to a medical bulletin. The deaths were reported from several districts including Barnala, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

Feb 11, 2022 07:49 IST

Primary Schools to Reopen in Maha's Aurangabad City As COVID-19 Cases Fall,

With the number of daily coronavirus cases falling to 125, the civic body in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city has decided to reopen primary schools from February 14. On Thursday, the city recorded 125 new coronavirus infections, a considerable drop from 298 on February 4.

Feb 11, 2022 07:41 IST

Assam Logs 294 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Assam on Thursday reported 294 new COVID-19 cases, 21 less than the previous day’s figure, pushing the tally to 7,22,977, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. Five fresh fatalities raised the death toll to 6,590 while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes.

Feb 11, 2022 07:39 IST

43 New COVID-19 Cases Push Sikkim's Caseload to 38,868

Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally rose to 38,868 on Thursday as 43 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The Himalayan state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 437 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the sale of fake Remdesivir doses in Madhya Pradesh. More than ten persons had been arrested by Indore Police last year for allegedly supplying bogus doses of the antiviral drug which was in high demand during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the matter had come to light in May 2021, the ED was gathering details of the properties of the persons involved in the racket including suppliers based in Morbi in Gujarat, said an official here.

