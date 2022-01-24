Live now
Omicron LIVE Updates: The death toll from Covid-19 nearly doubled in India during the week ending Sunday, even as the surge in cases began to slow, with infections shifting away from major cities, according to a report.
During the week of January 17-23, India reported 2,680 deaths from the virus, a 92 percent increase from the previous week’s toll of 1,396. The previous week had seen a similar increase in Read More
Amid rising concerns regarding the spread of Omicron as the variant entered the community transmission stage in India and triggered ‘tsunami’ of cases in countries across the world, a top World Health Organisation (WHO) official on Sunday said that while Omicron is less severe than Delta, it is still a dangerous virus. READ MORE
A total of 21,914 families who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19 in Delhi have received a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 from the Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF), officials said on Sunday. This amount is in addition to the financial aid of Rs 50,000 being provided by the city government under the ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana’. READ MORE
We've not made students' physical presence mandatory in schools. A few districts are opening schools, a few districts are not. Parents may send their wards with permission. We request everyone to follow COVID19-appropriate behaviour: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray (23.01)
In a letter dated Jan 22, Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31. All Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to 12th standard to remain closed, online classes to continue.
In a letter dated Jan 22, Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31. All Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to 12th standard to remain closed, online classes to continue
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid. This is for the second time that Naidu has been infected with the virus.
“Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted. It seems unlikely that he will participate in Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.
As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in India due to community transmission of the Omicron variant, the newly-discovered sub-variant, termed BA.2, has emerged as a dominant virus strain in European and Asian countries, triggering fears regarding the future waves of the pandemic. READ MORE
Results of 875 people, who were tested for Covid in Parliament, have returned positive, sources said on Sunday, days before the start of its Winter Session. The data, they said, is of tests conducted since the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic till January 20. READ MORE
Karnataka on Sunday added 50,210 fresh infections to its cumulative COVID-19 tally and 19 deaths taking the total caseload and fatalities to 35,17,682 and 38,582 respectively. This the second time when the state has crossed 50,000 daily infections. On May 5, 2021, the state had reported 50,112 infections. However, back then the daily fatalities were quite high with 346 deaths on a single day, whereas on Sunday it was 19. READ MORE
The Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said Sunday.
“It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame,” Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview, adding that Omicron could infect 60 percent of Europeans by March.
Once the current surge of Omicron sweeping across Europe subsides, “there will be for quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because people have immunity due to the infection, and also lowering seasonality”.
“We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back,” Kluge said.
Top US scientist Anthony Fauci expressed similar optimism on Sunday, telling ABC News talk show “This Week” that with Covid-19 cases coming down “rather sharply” in parts of the United States, “things are looking good”.
While cautioning against over confidence, he said that if the recent fall in case numbers in areas like the US’s northeast continued, “I believe that you will start to see a turnaround throughout the entire country”.
The WHO regional office for Africa also said last week that cases of Covid had plummeted in that region and deaths were declining for the first time since the Omicron-dominated fourth wave of the virus reached its peak.
– Focus on ‘minimising disruption’ –
The Omicron variant, which studies have shown is more contagious than Delta but generally leads to less severe infection among vaccinated people, has raised long-awaited hopes that Covid-19 is starting to shift from a pandemic to a more manageable endemic illness like seasonal flu.
But Kluge cautioned that it was still too early to consider Covid-19 endemic.
“There is a lot of talk about endemic but endemic means … that it is possible to predict what’s going to happen. This virus has surprised (us) more than once so we have to be very careful,” Kluge said.
With Omicron spreading so widely, other variants could still emerge, he warned.
The European Commissioner for Internal Markets, Thierry Breton, whose brief includes vaccine production, said Sunday that it will be possible to adapt existing vaccines to any new variants that may emerge.
“We will be able to better resist, including to new variants”, he told French television LCI.
“We will be ready to adapt the vaccines, especially the mRNA ones, if necessary to adapt them to more virulent variants”.
In the WHO Europe region, which comprises 53 countries including several in Central Asia, Omicron represented 15 percent of new cases as of January 18, compared to 6.3 percent a week earlier, the health body said.
Omicron is now the dominant variant in the European Union and the European Economic Area (EEA, or Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein), the EU health agency ECDC said last week.
Because of the very fast spread of the variant across Europe, Kluge said emphasis ought to be on “minimising disruption of hospitals, schools and the economy, and putting huge efforts on protecting the vulnerable”, rather than measures to stop transmission.
He meanwhile urged people to exercise personal responsibility.
“If you don’t feel well, stay home, take a self test. If you’re positive, isolate”, he said.
Kluge said the priority was to stabilise the situation in Europe, where vaccination levels range across countries from 25 to 95 percent of the population, leading to varying degrees of strain on hospitals and health-care system.
“Stabilising means that the health system is no longer overwhelmed due to Covid-19 and can continue with the essential health services, which have unfortunately been really disrupted for cancer, cardiovascular disease, and routine immunisation”.
Asked whether fourth doses would be necessary to bring an end to the pandemic, Kluge was cautious, saying only that “we know that that immunity jumps up after each shot of the vaccine”.
The pandemic has so far killed nearly 5.6 million million people worldwide, according to official figures compiled by AFP, 1.7 million of them in Europe.
