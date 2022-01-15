Omicron LIVE Updates: Delhi, Mumbai See Sharp Decline in Daily Tally; Covid Cases in J&K Shoot Up 10 Times

Live now
Omicron Live Updates: Daily Covid-19 cases dropped sharply in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday as India recorded a slight dip in tally with 2.70 infections. However, testing across the nation saw a sudden drop from 18.86 lajh to 17.87 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday said COVID cases in the region have risen 10 times in the past 10 days. The sharp spike has necessitated strict Read More
As many as 84 children in at least eight schools of Jharkhand’s Dumka district have tested positive for COVID19 in the last two days, an official said on Friday. Fortyfive school children, including 23 students of RSK High School at Nonihat, tested positive for the infection during the day. A day before, 34 students of four high schools of Jama block, and five others in Jarmundi, Dumka, and Shikaripada blocks were found to be corona positive.
A 55-year-old man, whose lungs had been damaged due to the coronavirus, underwent a bilateral lung transplant at a private facility after donor organs were transported 950 km in three hours, according to a statement. The surgery took place at Max Hospital, Saket, and the hospital said it is the first time in north India that a bilateral lung transplant has been done with the help of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, (ECMO) support. Read the full story here.
Hundreds of Chicago students staged a walkout Friday, saying there weren’t enough precautions in place to protect them from COVID-19 despite an agreement between the teachers union and school district to return to classrooms. The walkout at schools across the city culminated outside district offices downtown, where the students waved signs, chanted and briefly blocked traffic. “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Lori Lightfoots got to go”, they said, a reference to the Chicago mayor.
Mumbai on Friday reported nine fresh deaths linked to COVID19, the highest singleday fatalities since August 11, 2021, and 11,317 new cases, down 17.60 per cent from the previous day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.With these additions, the financial capital’s coronavirus tally rose to 9,81,306, while the death toll increased to 16,435, a BMC bulletin said. Also, 22,073 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.This was the second consecutive day when Mumbai witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus infections.
The national capital on Friday recorded 24,383 COVID-19 cases, a 15.5 per cent decline from a day earlier, even as the positivity rate mounted to 30.64 per cent, indicating that every third sample collected for a coronavirus test returned a positive report in the past 24 hours. Thirty-four fatalities were also reported on Friday, according to data shared by the Delhi health department.
On Thursday, 28,867 COVID-19 cases were reported, which was the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, when the city had conducted 98,832 tests. However, Friday’s figure of coronavirus cases came out of 79,578 tests, with a senior government official saying the drop in cases may be due to lower testing “The low number of tests can be attributed to the change in testing guidelines. In an advisory issued earlier this week, the (central) government had said that asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical/non-surgical invasive procedures should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop,” the official said.
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday said COVID cases in the region have risen 10 times in the past 10 days. The sharp spike has necessitated strict observance of the COVID-appropriate behaviour, protocols, and curtailment of unnecessary movement by the general public, it said.
The administration has declared 12 containment zones in the Jammu city as the number of COVID cases rose to 588. The Government Medical College (GMC) and associated hospitals in Jammu have suspended routine surgeries except those of cancer and emergency surgeries.
The administration has declared 12 containment zones in the Jammu city as the number of COVID cases rose to 588. The Government Medical College (GMC) and associated hospitals in Jammu have suspended routine surgeries except those of cancer and emergency surgeries.
The national capital on Friday recorded 24,383 COVID-19 cases, a 15.5 per cent decline from a day earlier, even as the positivity rate mounted to 30.64 per cent, indicating that every third sample collected for a coronavirus test returned a positive report in the past 24 hours. Thirty-four fatalities were also reported on Friday, according to data shared by the Delhi health department.
On Thursday, 28,867 COVID-19 cases were reported, which was the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, when the city had conducted 98,832 tests. However, Friday’s figure of coronavirus cases came out of 79,578 tests, with a senior government official saying the drop in cases may be due to lower testing “The low number of tests can be attributed to the change in testing guidelines. In an advisory issued earlier this week, the (central) government had said that asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical/non-surgical invasive procedures should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop,” the official said.
Mumbai on Friday reported nine fresh deaths linked to COVID-19, the highest single-day fatalities since August 11, 2021, and 11,317 new cases, down 17.60 per cent from the previous day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.With these additions, the financial capital’s coronavirus tally rose to 9,81,306, while the death toll increased to 16,435, a BMC bulletin said.
Also, 22,073 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.This was the second consecutive day when Mumbai witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus infections.
The city had reported 13,702 COVID-19 cases and six fatalities on Thursday. It means the metropolis has recorded a 17.60 per cent drop in cases, or 2,385 less, in the last 24 hours.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.