Omicron LIVE Updates: Too Soon to Treat Covid Like Flu, Warns WHO, Stresses on Need to 'Update Vaccine'

Read more

night.

Meanwhile, as many as 42 staff members tested positive at the headquarter of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi. Tests were conducted a day ahead of the BJP’s core group meeting. The party’s national media co-convener Sanjay Mayukh too has tested positive.

At least 19 staff of a police station in Vrindavan including its SHO have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, as the district reported 319 new infections. Covid19 is spreading its wings here, said Dr. Bhudeo Singh, Incharge, Rapid Response team. Vrindavan Kotwali Station House Officer Ajai Kaushal and 18 other staff of the police station were found infected with the virus, he said. Also, six court staff and 12 employees of the health department have been found infected, he said. As many as 14 pilgrims were found Covid positive when they were tested at the entrance of the temple, he also.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to extend the stringent measures imposed to contain the surging COVID cases in the state till January 31 morning. In his order, the state Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said the containment measures will remain in force up to 5 AM on January 31 for strict implementation by Chief Commissioner BBMP, Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other Heads of Departments and Authorities. These orders were based on the decisions taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.