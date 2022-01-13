Omicron LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Meet CMs on Covid Response Today; Delhi Logs 27,561 Cases, 2nd-highest Since Pandemic Began

Live now
Omicron LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation on Thursday amid the surge in coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant, according to sources. Fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus. Read More
I request everyone including Sadhus to make this Mela (Gangasagar) smaller because COVID is spreading rapidly. I could do whatever I can but Covid, Omicron situation is not in my hands: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee this afternoon pic.twitter.com/JJu5f50qQg
This evening I tested positive for COVID-19. While I am having symptoms (cough & fever), I’m grateful to be fully vaccinated, which is protecting me from more severe illness. I am under home quarantine & request everyone who have recently come in my contact to get tested.
Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday cautioned that the coronavirus curve in the state is not flattening despite a dip in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the last couple of days. He said there is a silver lining that out of the 2.25 lakh active cases, only 14 per cent are under hospitalisation. READ MORE
The medical infrastructure to combat the ongoing third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country has been ramped up on a massive scale. According to the Centre, the health infrastructure has been doubled in comparison to the second wave of pandemic that caused havoc in the country last year. When the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak last year, the oxygen production capacity in India was 9500 metric tons, but at present, it has reached 19,236 metric tons, according to Union Health Ministry data. READ MORE
Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said a study has demonstrated that booster dose of Covaxin has neutralising effect on the Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19. A study conducted at Emory University demonstrated that subjects who received a booster dose of Covaxin (BBV152) six months after getting a primary two-dose series have witnessed neutralising of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants, the vaccine major said in a statement.
Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday logged 1,992 COVID-19 infections that pushed its tally of active cases to 9,300 the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed. Neighbouring Ghaziabad’s active case tally reached 7,665 as it recorded 1,526 new infections, the data issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period showed.
Experts of the ICMR’s National Task Force on COVID-19 for the fourth time have unanimously rejected the inclusion of anti-viral drug Molnupiravir in the coronavirus treatment guidelines saying its “known and unknown harms far outweigh its claimed benefit”. Responding to a question over Molnupiravir’s inclusion in the treatment guidelines amid doctors prescribing it, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said experts have had extensive debate and discussions and reviewed the data available from three trials on the drug on Monday. READ MORE
Maharashtra recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a jump of 12,299 infections from a day ago, and 32 fresh fatalities, the health department said. The new cases included 86 Omicron infections, it said in a bulletin. READ MORE
Two years since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, India has witnessed a humongous spread of the coronavirus with almost a thousand cases being reported each day. However, the majority of the cases found positive were either asymptomatic or those displaying mild symptoms. These cases are usually less lethal and one can recover at the comfort of their homes under medical guidance and minimal intervention. READ MORE
The prime minister will interact with the chief ministers on the COVID-related situation on Thursday at 4:30 PM via video conferencing, official sources said. Reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting on Sunday, Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.
The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities has also started. Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid, Modi had said.
The PM had said that a meeting with the CMs be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response. The prime minister has held numerous meetings with chief ministers to spearhead India’s response to the disease since its outbreak in 2020.
India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am Wednesday stated.
Delhi reported 27,561 Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the pandemic began, and 40 deaths on Wednesday when the city’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain claimed hospital admissions have stabilised indicating the current wave has peaked and cases may start declining soon.
According to government data, the city’s positivity rate has increased to 26.22 per cent, the highest since May 4 when it was at 26.7 per cent. The deaths recorded on Wednesday are the highest since June 10 last year, when the national capital recorded 44 fatalities. Delhi has already recorded 133 fatalities in the first 12 days of this month.
It had logged 54 fatalities in the last five months — nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. In July, the virus had claimed 76 lives in Delhi. Wednesday’s count of 27,561 fresh cases is the highest since April 20, when the city saw 28,395 infections. The total number of Covid cases reported in Delhi so far has risen to 16,17,716 while the death toll has mounted to 25,240.
Given that most of the patients who died due to COVID-19 in January so far were, the Delhi government has issued an advisory asking all hospitals to ensure that patients with comorbidities are duly attended by specialists.
