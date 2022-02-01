Omicron LIVE Updates: Current Vaccines Provide Robust Protection Against Variants, Says Study; Schools Reopen In Tamil Nadu With Covid Measures

Live now
Omicron LIVE Updates: Current COVID-19 vaccines provide robust protection against severe disease and hospitalisation caused by both the Delta and Omicron variants, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Nature on Monday, demonstrated that the vaccines induce this protection through cellular immunity or the production of protective immune cells, such as so-called killer and memory cells. Read More
With their backpacks and donning face masks, school children settled down for physical classes on Tuesday as several institutions across Tamil Nadu reopened for 1 – 12 standard, following stringent COVID-19 precautions. The students were provided hand sanitizer and had their temperature checked as they stepped into the portals of education after enjoying stretched holidays owing to the pandemic and mid-January Pongal festival. Strict social distancing norm of seating two students per bench was resorted to in many schools. Some educational institutions preferred to continue online classes. Ahead of the reopening, the administration had thoroughly sanitised the classrooms and premises and welcomed their students with thermal scanners and hand sanitizer.
On January 28, the state government permitted physical classes from 1 – 12 standards in all schools from today, while exempting play schools and nursery schools. The government had also announced a revised schedule for the first revision test for classes 10 and 12 from February 9 – 16 and the second beginning from March 28 to April 5.Questioning the timing of reopening schools, S Raghavan, a parent of plus two student, here, said students in the 15 – 17 age group are due for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from this week. The government had even announced the revised schedule for tests. But does the government have any plans for administering the second dose? If so, how will the children cope up if they develop fever and write the test? he wondered.
Current COVID-19 vaccines provide robust protection against severe disease and hospitalisation caused by both the Delta and Omicron variants, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Nature on Monday, demonstrated that the vaccines induce this protection through cellular immunity or the production of protective immune cells, such as so-called killer and memory cells.
Cellular immunity continues to protect from severe COVID-19 disease despite the Omicron variant’s evasion of neutralising antibodies, the researchers said. The team at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Israel assessed samples from 47 individuals vaccinated with either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
Atruck loaded with copies of the budget arrived at Parliament around 9:30 am on Tuesday as Union finance minister prepared to present the Union Budget 2022. However, these are only a handful copies that have been printed in accordance with Centre’s go-green mission. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman too arrived carrying a ‘made-in-India’ tablet to present in budget in digital form. READ MORE
The active cases in Ladakh decreased to 1,087 as 250 coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged on Monday while the Union Territory has reported 125 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 25,994, officials said. The UT has recorded 224 covid-related deaths — 165 in Leh and 59 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, they said. There was no death reported from the Union Territory on Monday, they said. As many as 250 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. Of these, 129 were discharged in Leh and 121 in Kargil, while the total number of cured patients is 24,710, they said.
National Digital Ecosystem will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities, said Sitharaman. READ MORE
National Tele Mental Health Program will include a network of 23 tele mental health centres of excellence with Nimhans being the nodal centre and IIIT Bangalore providing technology support: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
The pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages. To better the access to quality mental health counseling and care services, a National Tele Mental Health program will be launched: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
An open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
‘One class, one TV channel’ program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next Keycap digit five years: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Production Linked Incentive Scheme: Additional budgetary allocations should be made for the pharmaceutical sector’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which will encourage investments, promote employment, attract core knowledge competency, and make India a competitive player in global markets.
Budget 2022: The Budget for the fiscal year starting April 1, 2022 is likely to raise spending on infrastructure to set the economy on a firmer footing. SEE PICS
COVID spending: India had started the world’s largest COVID inoculation programme on January 16, 2021. The expenditure on vaccination this fiscal, as well as in the next would be the most-watched figures in the Budget. The Budget estimate for vaccine expenditure for the current fiscal was Rs 35,000 crore.
In the upcoming Union Budget, the government should consider giving the healthcare sector priority status while increasing public spending on the sector to at least 3% of GDP. According to the country’s leading healthcare providers in the private sector, the government should also consider continuing tax incentives, upgrading medical facilities in smaller towns, and workforce skilling in the Budget, Moneycontrol said in a report.
“The government had rightly placed health and well-being as the first of the six pillars in the Union Budget 2021 and the focus must continue in 2022 too. Firstly, the outlay for healthcare infrastructure to be increased further…facilities in tier 2-3 towns need to be equipped with diagnosis centres, ventilators, ICUs, critical care facilities and oxygen plants,” Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said.
“Our data provide immunological context for the observation that current vaccines still provide robust protection against severe disease and hospitalisation due to the Omicron variant despite substantially reduced neutralising antibody responses and increased breakthrough infection,” said corresponding author Dan H Barouch. The researchers used samples from uninfected individuals who received either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccines.
They measured CD8+ T cell and CD4+ T cell responses to the original, Delta and Omicron strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus after one month and then again after eight months following final vaccination. Both CD4 and CD8 cells, also known as T cells, are white blood cells that fight infection and play an important role in the immune system.
The team also assessed antibody responses to the variants at one and eight months. Consistent with previous studies, the scientists observed minimal cross-reactive Omicron-specific neutralising antibodies. In contrast, the data suggested that Omicron-specific CD8+ T cell responses were more than 80 per cent cross-reactive compared with the CD8+ T cell response to the original strain of the virus.
Similarly, more than 80 per cent of Omicron-specific CD4+ T cells demonstrated cross-reactivity, although responses could vary among individuals, the researchers noted. Given the role of CD8+ T cells in clearance of viral infections, it is likely that cellular immunity contributes substantially to vaccine protection against severe SARS-CoV-2 disease,” said Barouch, whose team was involved in the development of Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“This may be particularly relevant for Omicron which dramatically evades neutralising antibody responses,” he said A highly mutated version of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the Omicron variant has been shown to cause breakthrough infections among the vaccinated. This is due to its ability to evade the virus-killing neutralising antibodies that the body makes in response to getting vaccinated.
