Omicron LIVE Updates: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday announced 64-hour-long restrictions on weekends on non-essential movement to arrest the worrying spike in coronavirus cases, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 5,992 fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day spike in infections so far, pushing the tally to 3,78,661. Seven people also died in the past 24 hours. Taking cognisance of Read More
UP: Police put up barricade at entry point of a village in Rampur Maniharan area of Saharanpur to ensure movement of only vaccinated persons
DM Akhilesh Singh said on Thursday, “Instructions have been issued to put reasonable restrictions on movement of unvaccinated persons.” pic.twitter.com/sZtma9Bh0f
Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 count rose to 10,81,178 on Thursday with an addition of 5,649 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 13,697 after 15 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said. Chhattisgarh also reported 13 more cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus, which took the number of people affected by the new strain to 21, the official said.
Austria’s lower house of parliament passed a bill on Thursday making COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for adults as of Feb. 1, bringing Austria closer to introducing the first such sweeping coronavirus vaccine mandate in the European Union. Faced with a stubbornly high number of vaccine holdouts and a surge in infections, the government said in November it was planning the mandate. Since then it has raised the age as of which the mandate will apply, to 18 from 14.
The Telangana government on Thursday extended its earlier orders prohibiting rallies, public meetings, among other measures, till January 31 as part of steps to check the spread of COVID-19. On January 1, the government issued an order prohibiting rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings of all types, including religious, political and cultural events.
Actor Dulqueer Salmaan on Thursday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. The 35-year-old actor’s diagnosis comes days after his superstar father Mammooty also tested positive for COVID-19. Salmaan posted a brief statement on his official social media handles to share the news and said that he has started isolating at his residence. “I have just tested positive for Covid19. I’m isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but (I) am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms,” the “Kurup” star wrote.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Thursday that the existing COVID-19 restrictions would be extended till February 6. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government had imposed curbs since January 4. The restrictions were due to end on January 21.
कोविड की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति को देखते हुए वर्तमान में लागू सभी प्रतिबंधों को 6 फरवरी 2022 तक विस्तारित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। आप सभी से अनुरोध है कि विशेष सावधानी बरतें एवं सरकार द्वारा जारी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करें।
France will ease work-from-home rules from early February and allow nightclubs to reopen two weeks later as the general COVID-19 situation in the country is starting to improve, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. Caps on the number of people allowed into sports and entertainment venues will also be lifted on Feb. 2, and masks will no longer be required outdoors from that date.
Delhi Gym Association representatives and owners of gyms across the city Thursday staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding they be allowed to reopen their fitness centres which have been shut for over 20 days due to the spike in Covid cases. Gyms were closed in the city during the yellow alert which was sounded by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) when the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases had crossed 0.5% in December last year.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said due to the combined efforts of the Centre, state governments and also the society, the coronavirus pandemic has been controlled to a larger extent and noted that administering more than 160 crore vaccine doses was a major achievement for the country. He said India has done better than many other countries when it comes to handling the pandemic.
The Kerala government on Thursday imposed fresh restrictions in the state as a preventive measure to contain the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A high-level COVID review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan virtually from the United States, decided that only essential services should be allowed on the next two Sundays –January 23 and 30.
Assam on Thursday registered nearly five per cent fall in fresh COVID-19 cases compared to the previous day as 7,929 more people tested positive for the infection, National Health Mission (NHM) said. The coronavirus cases were rising continuously for the past three days. The new infections were detected from 61,359 tests done on Thursday, while the positivity rate increased to 12.92 per cent, the NHM bulletin said.
In Japan, restaurants and bars will close early in Tokyo and a dozen other areas across the country beginning Friday as it widens COVID-19 restrictions due to the omicron variant causing cases to surge to new highs in metropolitan areas. The restraint, which is something of a pre-state of emergency, is the first since September and is scheduled to last through Feb. 13. With three other prefectures Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi under similar measures since early January, the state of restraint now covers 16 areas, or one-third, of the country.
