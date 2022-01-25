Omicron LIVE Updates: Covid Cases Spread Rapidly in Rural Districts; Elderly Account for 84% of Mumbai's 3rd Wave Deaths

Live now
Omicron LIVE Updates: Delhi and West Bengal are among the seven states and Union Territories that reported a sharp drop in weekly Covid-19 cases. However, fatalities rose in almost all major states of the country in the January 17-23 week. While the national capital reported 81,741, down 96% from the previous week's tally of 1,60,240, Bengal recorded 111% decline in the week. Meanwhile, Jharkhand reported 83% dip, while Bihar
2,55,874 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours
Daily positivity rate: 15.52%
Weekly Positivity Rate: 17.17%
Active caseload: 22,36,842
The Raj Bhawan on Monday night decided to cancel this year’s Republic Day ‘At Home’ reception in view of the spike in coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir. Liutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has urged the people of the Union Territory to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and safety protocols issued by the health officials, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 5,394 fresh cases of coronavirus taking the infection count to 4,02,596 while eight deaths due to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 2,045 were from the Jammu division and 3,349 from the Kashmir division, they said.
Uttar Pradesh’s COVID19 death toll rose to 23,073 on Monday with the addition of 17 fatalities, while the infection count reached 19,57,839 after detection of 11,159 fresh cases, according to an official statement. Of the 17 new fatalities, three deaths were reported from Moradabad, followed by two deaths each in Varanasi and Azamgarh, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here.
West Bengal on Monday recorded 4,546 new COVID19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,69,791, while 37 more fatalities raised the toll to 20,375, a health department bulletin said. The state had on Sunday logged 6,980 fresh infections and 36 deaths due to the disease. The positivity rate came down to 8.84 per cent from Sunday’s 9.53 per cent, and the number of active cases currently has 94,535, down by 15,648 from the previous day’s count.
As Kerala continues to register a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, the State government on Monday said the educational institutions which have less than 40 per cent attendance for consecutive three days will be closed for two weeks. The COVID-19 evaluation meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan virtually from the USA where he is undergoing treatment, decided to declare the educational institutions with less than 40 per cent attendance as clusters.
The State government had earlier decided to impose restrictions at district level on the basis of the number of people admitted to hospitals and authorised the Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups, A, B and C. In the districts falling under A category, all social, cultural, religious, political and public events and weddings and funerals can be attended by up to 50 people. No such gatherings will be allowed in the B and C category districts. In such areas, religious worship should be conducted online only and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals.
Movie theaters, swimming pools and gyms are not allowed to function in C category districts. Thiruvananthapuram district has been included in the “category C” – where there will be highest restrictions in Kerala is the only district in that category. Theaters, swimming pools, gyms to be closed there.
A survey has revealed that the third wave has hit the country’s rural districts hard and the daily cases are rapidly rising. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the growth rate of Covid daily cases of the seven-day average on January 21 was 4.5% in largely urban districts (20%-40% population is rural), 4.4% in mixed districts (40%-60% population rural), 6.7% in largely rural districts (60%-80% population rural), and 6.9% in entirely rural districts (over 80% rural population).
“The meeting has decided to close, for two weeks, the educational institutions with less than 40 per cent attendance for three consecutive days and declare it as a cluster. The categorisation of districts based on the infection and hospitalisation will come to effect from Tuesday,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a release. The meeting noted that the spread was rapid and the hospitalisation has increased in the state.
